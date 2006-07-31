Jewish Groups Tighten Security In Response to Deadly Attack in Seattle

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the wake of a deadly rampage at the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, Jewish organizations across New York City are increasing security measures and urging their members to be alert.

On Friday afternoon, a Muslim man, Naveed Haq, 30, opened fire in the offices of Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, killing one woman and wounding five. According to police, Mr. Haq chose the offices after doing an Internet search for Jewish organizations in Seattle. Police say he was acting alone.

The Associated Press reported that before turning himself in, Mr. Haq told a 911 dispatcher: “These are Jews and I’m tired of getting pushed around and our people getting pushed around by the situation in the Middle East.” Those who knew Mr. Haq said he had been treated for psychiatric problems.

Although many organizations have been on high alert since the recent start of the war between Israel and Lebanon, Friday’s shooting, which was described by the Seattle police as a hate crime, came to some as a sobering reminder about the potential for hate-driven violence.

John Ruskay, the executive vice president and CEO of the New York chapter of the organization attacked in Seattle, the UJA-Federation of New York, said he is reaching out to his counterparts in Seattle to offer help and condolences.

“Our procedures and security operations are first rate and at the highest level,”he said, adding that since Friday the New York Police Department “placed several officers” in front of the building as an added protection. “Our challenge — and that of government — is to be a counterforce to those that seek to bring violence, terror, and chaos to our cities and our community,” he said.

The CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Malcolm Hoenlein, said he has received “dozens” of phone calls from Jewish leaders asking what to do, and said he has advised increased vigilance and security presence. “It’s important that community institutions and synagogues and other vital gathering places be on heightened alert,” he said.

Paul Goldenberg, the national director of the Secure Community Network, an organization that coordinates and disseminates information about attacks and increased security to 55 Jewish organizations across the country, said there was concern about the possibility of a copycat crime.

“The Jewish community is a vulnerable community,” he said. “It’s incumbent upon this community to do everything it can to secure itself. He added that SCN had set up conference calls with hundreds of people in order to coordinate security measures.

Although Mr. Goldenberg said that “since the escalation in the Mideast of fighting there’s always a concern,” he noted that “the difference between Friday morning and now is that we’ve got a community that’s extremely vigilant.”

“Our concern is also an attack from someone who is disenchanted, disaffected, and someone who wants to strike out because of their anger,” he said, noting that he spoke with law enforcement officials the day before the attack in Seattle, to discuss the possibility of an attack from “lone wolves.”

While a spokesman for the American Jewish Committee, Kenneth Bandler, said the organization is a member of the SCN and has “been on a high level of alert since 9/11,” and therefore did not foresee major changes in security procedures, he said the committee was “stunned” by the attack.

The honorary president of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Stephen Wolneck, said the main difference in security since the attack was increased vigilance. “Unfortunately … an incident like that just changes your perspective,” he said about the possibility of an attack on a New York synagogue. “I think that they are taking more seriously the possibility that something may happen, and I think that that is probably the most important thing that they can do.”