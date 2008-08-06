‘Junior’ Gotti Is Facing New Round of Mafia Charges

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Despite surviving three mistrials in two years and declaring himself long retired from the mob, John “Junior” Gotti was hit with new federal charges yesterday involving three gangland slayings — including one ordered by his infamous father.

The charges marked the latest in a string of attempts in recent years by the government to put away Gotti, who prosecutors say followed in the footsteps of his mob boss father in leading the Gambino crime family. And just like his “Teflon Don” father, Gotti has proved to be highly skilled at evading convictions on a variety of mob indictments brought against him.

“What should be noted today is whether you violate the federal law today, tomorrow, or 20 years ago, the FBI and its law enforcement partners will pursue the matter to its logical conclusions,” a special agent-in-charge of the Tampa FBI office, Steven Ibison, said.

Gotti’s attorney denied the charges and accused the government of holding a grudge against him for beating previous prosecutions, “What you have is a bunch of people in law enforcement who are disgruntled about the fact that he did fight those cases successfully,” the lawyer, Charles Carnesi, said.

The latest case was brought in Florida after a series of failed prosecutions in New York City. A second indictment accused five Gotti associates of various crimes, including murder.

The conspiracy indictment against Gotti accuses him of being a chief in an arm of the Gambino crime family that operated in Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania since about 1983.