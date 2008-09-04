The New York Sun

Join
National

Kennedy Airport Baggage Handlers Accused of Jewel Theft

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two baggage handlers at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport are charged with stealing $280,000 in jewelry from a suitcase.

The Queens district attorney, Richard Brown, said yesterday that the victim, a jewelry dealer, discovered about 925 items missing after his flight arrived in Los Angeles.

Mr. Brown says one of the baggage handlers kept some of the stolen jewelry at home on top of his microwave, and the other stashed rings and earrings under his bathroom sink.

The defendants, who were arrested Friday, are charged with second-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s police superintendent, Samuel Plumeri Jr., vows that all airport thieves will be “fully prosecuted, without exception.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use