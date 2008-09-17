The New York Sun

Laurie Tisch Donates $5M to Cardozo School

A prominent philanthropist is donating $5 million to Yeshiva University’s Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law to help law students interested in working in public service law after graduation.

Laurie Tisch, whose daughter, Emily Tisch, is a graduate of Cardozo, is expected to announce today the donation, which was made through the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. The gift will go toward creating a fund that helps graduates who work in public service or for a non-profit organization repay their student loans.

“The goal of my gift is to provide access and opportunity for these top graduates to pursue such jobs and work for the common good, while not having to worry about being able to meet their outstanding financial obligations,” Ms. Tisch said in a statement yesterday.

