Lawmakers Join Thousands at Pro-Israel Rally

Elected officials joined thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators on East 42nd Street yesterday to express support for Israel as the Jewish state faces rocket attacks and kidnappings by terrorist organizations.

The rally, organized by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, and the UJA-Federation of New York, featured Senators Clinton and Lautenberg and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel.

The speakers repeatedly stated that Israel must have an unimpeded right to defend itself, that the actions by the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah ought not be tolerated, and that Israel will prevail.

“Israel must know that Americans and people who value freedom and the dignity and rights of people stand with Israel as she defends herself against these unprovoked attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah, and their state sponsors,” Mrs. Clinton said. She also called those attacking Israel “no respecter of any boundary of decency and freedom.”

The rally was near the United Nations and the Ford Foundation, which have been critical of Israel. Israel’s permanent representative to the U.N., Ambassador Daniel Gillerman, said, “If your cities were shelled the way ours are. … you would use much more force. We will finish the job, and we will win.”

Mr. Lautenberg, a Democrat from New Jersey, said, “It is up to Israel to decide how strong her response ought to be.”

The president of the American Jewish Committee, E. Robert Goodkind, said it was “reassuring” to hear Mrs. Clinton voice such strong support.

“Irrespective of your politics, it is hard to look at what’s happening there and not side with Israel,” said Rep. Anthony Wiener, a Democrat of New York.

The event drew thousands of supporters of Israel, many who stood on sizzling hot blacktop for more than two hours under heavy police protection.