Lawyer: Dancer Will Fight Charges On Human Remains

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The attorney for the exotic dancer accused of illegally keeping human body parts in her home said she is being portrayed unfairly as the “skull stripper.”

Linda Kay, 31, of South Plainfield, plans to plead not guilty to charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, her attorney, Donald DiGioia, said.

“She’s a human being who is very frightened by the overwhelming attention,” Mr. DiGioia said. “She denies that she is guilty of a crime. We’re awaiting the prosecutor’s review.”

Ms. Kay was arrested late Friday, two days after authorities said she skipped a court appearance. She was taken to the Middlesex County jail, where she remained yesterday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bail. During phone interviews on Saturday night and yesterday, Mr. DiGioia said he could not discuss why his client didn’t show up for the court appearance in municipal court, instead saying, “It’s a relief that she’s safe.”

He said he looks forward to discussing his client’s case with prosecutors.

“She is a good, gentle individual who has a nontraditional job,” Mr. DiGioia said. “She has no criminal record.”

He said she has held more conventional jobs, such as an office worker.

Her roommate, Sean McDonough, faces charges that he held guns and knives to the head and stomach of a former roommate, Andrea Leipow, threatening to gut her. Ms. Kay faces weapons-related charges from the April incident. Mr. DiGioia said witnesses contradict the former roommate’s version of the story, and he said Ms. Kay denies the charges.

“She’s entered a not guilty plea,” Mr. DiGioia said.

Ms. Kay was taken into custody with the help of the bail bondsman who initially had posted her bail, authorities said. She was charged last week after police were called to her home on a report that Mr. McDonough was suicidal. The roommate was not home, but Ms. Kay was. Officers discovered six human skulls and a severed hand in a jar of formaldehyde in her bedroom, according to the police report.