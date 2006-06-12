The New York Sun

Join
National

Lawyer: Students Who Vandalized Dorm To Walk Free

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
LEORA FALK
LEORA FALK

Two Columbia college students who confessed to vandalizing a college dormitory in December will walk free after undergoing sensitivity training, according to one of the student’s lawyers.

Stephen Searles, entering his junior year, and Matthew Brown, entering his senior year, were arrested in early December after they allegedly admitted they covered the wall of a dormitory in graffiti that included swastikas, homophobic slurs, and racist epithets using red and purple markers. They were allegedly attempting to paint over the graffiti when the police arrived and charged them with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for today, but last week the students’ lawyers struck a deal for the cases to be dismissed without further punishment beyond the sensitivity training the students have already completed, the lawyer for Mr. Searles, Howard Weiswasser, said.

“Both young men were under the influence of alcohol,” Mr. Weiswasser told The New York Sun. The graffiti, he said, was therefore “truly not indicative of a hate crime.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s chief spokeswoman, Barbara Thompson, did not return a phone message asking for comment on the case.

Although their legal troubles are behind them, the students could still face discipline from Columbia. A Columbia spokeswoman said the school was not aware of the recent developments in the case and could not comment.

A Columbia college student whose dorm door had a swastika drawn on it in an unrelated incident in November, Emily Baneman, said she was disappointed with the decision. “I was hoping there would be more serious consequences. Because, even though they were under the influence, it was still really terrible and hateful.”

LEORA FALK
LEORA FALK

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use