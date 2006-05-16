Letter: Push Is On To Avert Third Quattrone Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Talks with the government to avert a third trial for a powerful investment banker, Frank Quattrone, are under way, a defense lawyer wrote.

In a letter filed in the case in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyer Mark Pomerantz told a U.S. district judge, George Daniels, that lawyers for Mr. Quattrone and the government are in a dialogue that might avoid the need for another trial.

The letter, dated May 9, asked the judge to delay the case for a month. Representatives of lawyers on both sides declined to comment yesterday.

Prosecutors have not said whether they want to retry Mr. Quattrone on charges that he obstructed justice by encouraging his Credit Suisse First Boston Corporation employees to destroy old records when the firm was being investigated by securities officials.

Mr. Quattrone has said he did nothing wrong and only intended for the financial services company’s workers to do routine file maintenance called for in its policies.

His first trial ended in a hung jury, his second with a conviction and an 18-month prison term. A federal appeals court found major flaws in the second trial and ordered a new trial and a new judge.