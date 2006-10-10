The New York Sun

Join
National

Macy’s Store Evacuated After Electrical Fire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from Macy’s department store in Herald Square yesterday afternoon after a small fire broke out in an unused utility elevator.

Employees and customers left the 34th Street store in droves, after a fire on the first floor sent smoke into the rest of the nine-story building. No one was injured, although authorities closed some nearby streets to vehicles.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. inside an abandoned elevator shaft that had not been used in decades, a spokesman for the Fire Department said. The spokesman described it as a small rubbish fire, and said the fire was under control before 6 p.m.

Fire marshals will investigate the cause, which is not considered suspicious, he said.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Macy’s – which held its annual Columbus Day sale yesterday – said no one was ever in danger. The nine-story building was reopened at 6:15 p.m.

Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use