Man Arrested In Cab Drivers Robberies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Queens man suspected of robbing seven livery cab drivers in the past three weeks is under arrest, police announced yesterday.

Paul Newman, 32, is allegedly part of a team of robbers who would choke and place guns at the heads of cab drivers in Astoria and Flushing, demanding money and, in three instances, stealing the cabs.

In a report, the police said they identified a pattern in the robberies last week and suspected a pair of white or Hispanic men to be responsible.

Mr. Newman was apprehended “without incident” around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the report. He has been charged with three counts of robbery.