Man Dies After Leaving Holiday Service

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A man who was run over on a roadway dubbed the Boulevard of Death while walking home from religious services at a temple on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar has died.

Yakub Aminov was hit late Monday, the Yom Kippur holiday, by a sport utility vehicle traveling west on the major thoroughfare Queens Boulevard, often called the Boulevard of Death because it has been the scene of so many accidents involving pedestrians. He died yesterday morning.

Family members said Aminov, 59, came to America from Uzbekistan 15 years ago and was an accomplished musician who drove a taxi. They wondered why the driver who hit him didn’t stop.

The driver of the silver Nissan SUV sped off after the accident, which occurred in the Rego Park section, and was being sought, police said.

The SUV, with Maryland license plates, was found burned in Brooklyn yesterday, they said.