Man Found Burned

Police were investigating a suspicious death in Brooklyn last night, after a man was found partially burned inside an abandoned car in Williamsburg.

Police said the victim was found inside a 2003 Nissan Altima that was parked in an empty construction lot near Varet Street and Bushwick Avenue.

Police said a passerby noticed smoke emanating from the car and called 911. Emergency responders reported that the victim’s legs had been burned, police said.

As of last night, police did not identify the 20-year-old victim, pending family notification.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

