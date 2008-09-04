Man Gets Life Sentence for Graffiti Killing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A New York City gangster has been sentenced to life in prison for killing an 18-year-old who drew graffiti on his turf.

A Bloods gang member, Bernard Small, received the maximum penalty yesterday after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Small and three other Bloods members beat Humberto Carol in March 2007 after they found him vandalizing their Brooklyn turf. Carol wasn’t a gang member.

After the beating in the Brownsville neighborhood, the 26-year-old Small shot Carol twice, killing him.

Criminal cases against two of the other gang members are pending. The third gang member was a juvenile at the time.

Small had denied the charge against him.