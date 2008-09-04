The New York Sun

Man Gets Life Sentence for Graffiti Killing

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A New York City gangster has been sentenced to life in prison for killing an 18-year-old who drew graffiti on his turf.

A Bloods gang member, Bernard Small, received the maximum penalty yesterday after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Small and three other Bloods members beat Humberto Carol in March 2007 after they found him vandalizing their Brooklyn turf. Carol wasn’t a gang member.

After the beating in the Brownsville neighborhood, the 26-year-old Small shot Carol twice, killing him.

Criminal cases against two of the other gang members are pending. The third gang member was a juvenile at the time.

Small had denied the charge against him.

