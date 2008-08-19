Man Is Wanted For 12 Brooklyn Robberies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

One man has viciously attacked and robbed 11 elderly women and one elderly man across Brooklyn over the past two months, the police department announced yesterday.

The suspect, a black male in his 20s or 30s, grabbed most of his victims from behind, choking them and stealing money or credit cards from them, according to a police spokesman.

He remains at large, but was caught on tape in his most recent robbery, which occurred last Thursday, a police spokesman said. The footage has been released to the public. Police are offering a reward of up to $12,000 for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

The spree, which took place mostly in the Kensington and Flatbush sections of Brooklyn, began on June 27 around 4:30 p.m., when the suspect attacked a 78-year-old woman in Kensington, choking her and stealing $150, as well as various ID cards, the spokesman said.

All but one of the victims was between the ages of 67 and 85, and the suspect robbed them at locations ranging from mailboxes to hallways, according to the spokesman. The robberies occurred both during the day and at night.

The videotaped robbery from last Thursday showed the suspect choking an 85-year-old black woman in an elevator until she was unconscious, stealing $900, and escaping on a bicycle, the report said.

“The video captures the particular viciousness of the attack,” the deputy commissioner of public information, Paul Browne, said.