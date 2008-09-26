Manhattan Institute Honors Entrepreneurs

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Five individuals have received $25,000 from the Manhattan Institute for their work as social entrepreneurs. The winners of the award are leading programs aimed at helping Americans, including the elderly, disadvantaged teenagers, and the homeless.

The winners were selected from a list of two hundred nominees. One winner, Rachel Lloyd, works to end sexual exploitation and violence through her organization, Girls Educational and Mentoring Services in New York City.

Another New York winner, Robert Woodson Sr., runs the Center for Neighborhood Enterprise’s Violence Free Zone, which works to end violence in urban schools by strengthening school discipline and mediation.

A lifetime achievement award of $100,000 was awarded to the president of the Doe Fund, George T. McDonald. The Doe Fund, founded in 1990, combats the cycles of homelessness, providing homeless individuals with resources to overcome addiction and crime.