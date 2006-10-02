The New York Sun

Manhattan School Gives Parents Detention

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Late father, late son.

A public school is blaming parents for the tardiness of their children and is making the mothers and fathers serve detention.

Under the new rule at the Manhattan School for Children, parents who don’t drop off their children by 8:25 a.m. have to pick up late slips from the principal’s office and go to the auditorium to serve 20 minutes of detention with them.

“The parents need to make the breakfast, get the children dressed and get them to school on time,” principal Susan Rappaport told the New York Post for yesterday’s editions.

Some tardy parents at the school, which has 660 pupils in kindergarten through eighth grade, complained the detention was making them late for work. But most approved of it, saying they’ve been humiliated by detention and won’t show up late again.

