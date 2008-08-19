Manhattan’s Stringer Endorses Squadron for State Senate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The insurgent candidate for lower Manhattan’s State Senate seat, Dan Squadron, picked up an endorsement from the president of Manhattan, Scott Stringer, yesterday.

Mr. Stringer’s move follows endorsements by Mayor Bloomberg and Senator Schumer, strengthening a candidacy that threatens to topple Martin Connor, who has served in the 25th district for 30 years.

Mr. Squadron took the opportunity to roll out an 11-point plan for reforms to “democratize” the state legislature.

“You can talk about change all you want, but it takes very special leaders to lay out what they’re going to do” in detail, Mr. Stringer said at a press conference, discussing his support for Mr. Squadron. Over 60 supporters from labor unions stood behind him.

Mr. Connor’s campaign responded that the state senator has a proven track record of fighting what it called the “Republican culture of secrecy” in Albany. Both candidates are Democrats.

“The Manhattan Borough President and I have an excellent working relationship and I am confident it will continue once the voters send me back to Albany,” Mr. Connor said in a statement. “I’m proud to be endorsed by the vast majority of the progressive unions, organizations, and leaders in New York.”

The 25th State Senate district includes part of Brooklyn in addition to lower Manhattan.