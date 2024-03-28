New York Mayor Announces Rollout of Firearms Detection Systems at High-Crime Subway Stations

It’s not yet clear how staffing for the detectors will work, nor how much it will cost.

Mayor Adams is announcing a plan to put metal detectors on the New York City subway to detect firearms and other suspicious items in an effort to combat a wave of high-profile crimes on America’s largest public transport system.

“There’s no place for guns and weapons on our transit systems,” Mr. Adams said at a press conference announcing the measures.

The weapons detection system is set to roll out in late June and the first systems would be deployed at stations with the highest crime statistics. The first month-and-a-half of the program will act as a community feedback period, the mayor says.

The mayor also sought to assure New Yorkers that the new technology would not deploy facial recognition technology. “We understand New Yorkers value their privacy, we understand that we must be transparent on how this technology is used, and we’re going to do that,” Mr. Adams said.

The announcement comes as crime in New York City’s subways is dropping precipitously. According to a March NYPD report, bellwether crimes are down about 15 percent compared to a year ago but a spate of recent high-profile incidents on the subway has increased public concern about the crimes that are being committed.

Neither Mr. Adams nor his office have elaborated on how staffing for these machines will work or how much money the gun detection system will cost.