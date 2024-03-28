The New York Sun

Join
Politics

New York Mayor Announces Rollout of Firearms Detection Systems at High-Crime Subway Stations

It’s not yet clear how staffing for the detectors will work, nor how much it will cost.

AP/Cedar Attanasio
Subway riders stand near yellow barriers on a platform of the 7 train at New York. AP/Cedar Attanasio
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mayor Adams is announcing a plan to put metal detectors on the New York City subway to detect firearms and other suspicious items in an effort to combat a wave of high-profile crimes on America’s largest public transport system.

“There’s no place for guns and weapons on our transit systems,” Mr. Adams said at a press conference announcing the measures.

The weapons detection system is set to roll out in late June and the first systems would be deployed at stations with the highest crime statistics. The first month-and-a-half of the program will act as a community feedback period, the mayor says.

The mayor also sought to assure New Yorkers that the new technology would not deploy facial recognition technology. “We understand New Yorkers value their privacy, we understand that we must be transparent on how this technology is used, and we’re going to do that,” Mr. Adams said.

The announcement comes as crime in New York City’s subways is dropping precipitously. According to a March NYPD report, bellwether crimes are down about 15 percent compared to a year ago but a spate of recent high-profile incidents on the subway has increased public concern about the crimes that are being committed.

Neither Mr. Adams nor his office have elaborated on how staffing for these machines will work or how much money the gun detection system will cost.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use