Mayor Backs Council Air-Conditioning Plan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloomberg is endorsing a City Council plan to fine businesses that leave their doors open when the air-conditioning is running, even though he said he didn’t think the measure would make “any appreciable difference.”

“We are trying to take some reasonable measure to reduce energy consumption at a time when the systems are most strained,” Mr. Bloomberg said yesterday, when asked about the proposal, which would allow the city to fine stores $200 for every open door if a business has violated the law twice within an 18-month period.

He said that the measure, which exempts non-chain stores that are smaller than 4,000-square-feet, is a compromise and represents a “reasonable balance.” Mr. Bloomberg said most stores understand that it is in their interest to keep the doors closed when the air-conditioning is on, to reduce energy costs.

The council is expected to approve the measure today.