Mayor Backs Council Air-Conditioning Plan

Mayor Bloomberg is endorsing a City Council plan to fine businesses that leave their doors open when the air-conditioning is running, even though he said he didn’t think the measure would make “any appreciable difference.”

“We are trying to take some reasonable measure to reduce energy consumption at a time when the systems are most strained,” Mr. Bloomberg said yesterday, when asked about the proposal, which would allow the city to fine stores $200 for every open door if a business has violated the law twice within an 18-month period.

He said that the measure, which exempts non-chain stores that are smaller than 4,000-square-feet, is a compromise and represents a “reasonable balance.” Mr. Bloomberg said most stores understand that it is in their interest to keep the doors closed when the air-conditioning is on, to reduce energy costs.

The council is expected to approve the measure today.

