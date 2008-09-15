The New York Sun

Mayor Cancels Travel Plans Amid Financial Turmoil

The New York Sun
Mayor Bloomberg has canceled a trip to California amid troubles in the American financial industry.

A spokesman said Mr. Bloomberg spent the weekend speaking with federal officials and heads of financial firms and felt it was best to remain in New York.

Federal government officials and Wall Street executives have been meeting to try to save investment bank Lehman Brothers, whose shares have tumbled 95% in the past year over worries it doesn’t have enough money to cover losses from its real estate holdings. Insurer AIG and savings bank WaMu have taken steep losses during the past year from risky investments.

Mr. Bloomberg is a billionaire former chief executive officer. He had been scheduled to appear with Governor Schwarzenegger of California in San Francisco tomorrow.

