Mayor Envisions Wind Farms Creating Power for City

If Mayor Bloomberg has his way, wind turbines may become a feature of New York City’s waterfront vistas.

The city’s Economic Development Corp. issued a request yesterday for expressions of interest to firms that specialize in renewable energy as part of Mr. Bloomberg’s push to shrink New York’s energy consumption over the next several decades.

Speaking at the 2008 National Clean Energy Summit in Las Vegas, Mr. Bloomberg said he is seeking ideas for projects that could harness power from the tides of the Hudson and East rivers or increase rooftop solar power production, which he says could meet nearly 20% of the city’s electricity needs.

“Or perhaps companies will want to put wind farms atop our bridges and skyscrapers, or use the enormous potential of powerful off-shore winds miles out in the Atlantic Ocean, where turbines could generate roughly twice the energy that land-based wind farms can,” Mr. Bloomberg said, according to a transcript of his delivered comments. “Wind farms located far off our shores, some evidence shows, could meet 10% of our city’s electricity needs within a decade.”

As part of his PlaNYC initiative announced in 2007, Mr. Bloomberg has called for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city by 30% by 2030.

