Mayor Giuliani Comes to Clinton’s Defense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —New York Mayor Giuliani defended Bill Clinton yesterday over the former president’s counterterrorism efforts, saying recent criticism on preventing the September 11 terrorist attacks is wrong.

Political bickering over which president — Clinton or George W. Bush — missed more opportunities to prevent the attacks has been escalating since Mr. Clinton gave a combative interview on “Fox News Sunday” in which he defended his efforts to kill Osama bin Laden.

“The idea of trying to cast blame on President Clinton is just wrong for many, many reasons, not the least of which is I don’t think he deserves it,” Mr. Giuliani said in response to a question after an appearance with fellow Republican Charlie Crist, who is running for governor of Florida. “I don’t think President Bush deserves it. The people who deserve blame for September 11, I think we should remind ourselves, are the terrorists, the Islamic fanatics, who came here and killed us and want to come here again and do it.”

Mr. Giuliani said he believed Mr. Clinton, like his successor, did everything he could with the information he was provided.

“Every American president I’ve known would have given his life to prevent an attack like that. That includes President Clinton, President Bush,” the former mayor said.

Mr. Giuliani also said a recently declassified report that said the Iraq war had become a cause celebre for Islamic extremists demonstrated the need to continue the fight there.

“The jihadists very much want a victory in Iraq. They feel that if they could defeat us in Iraq they will have a great victory for terrorism,” Mr. Giuliani said. “What that should do is organize us to say if they want a big victory in Iraq then we have to deprive them of that victory.”

Mr. Giuliani said he was “very interested in considering” a run for president but would not make a decision until after the November election.