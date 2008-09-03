Mayor Met Palin, Can’t Recall Conversation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloomberg said yesterday that he met once with Senator McCain’s pick for vice president, Governor Palin, at City Hall last year. But he could not recall what he and Mrs. Palin talked about.

“I don’t remember what we talked about,” Mr. Bloomberg said. “But she is somebody with experience.”

The mayor said he has also met with Senator Biden, the Democratic party’s vice presidential nominee.

He said that Mrs. Palin is an “interesting” choice who “brings something to the party.”

“We here in New York City, we don’t hunt and fish and do a lot of things they do in other parts of the country,” Mr. Bloomberg said. “I think that will resonate.”