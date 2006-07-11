The New York Sun

Join
National

Mayor: Rail Yards An ‘Open Sore;’ City’s Offer ‘Fair’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JILL GARDINER
JILL GARDINER

Mayor Bloomberg defended the city’s offer to purchase the Hudson Rail Yards for $500 million, saying the site has been an “open sore” and that the city has a vested interest in what is developed there.

While some have criticized the city’s offer as too low and say the undeveloped land on Manhattan’s West Side is valued at $900 million at the very least, Mr. Bloomberg called the city’s offer a “fair price” and argued that the city has no interest in shortchanging the Metropolitan Transit Authority, the state agency that owns the site.

“The city owns our transit system. We lease it to the MTA,” the mayor told reporters yesterday.

On Friday Mr. Bloomberg and the speaker of the City Council, Christine Quinn, wrote a letter to the head of the MTA, Peter Kalikow, asking that he consider the offer at this month’s board meeting. The mayor said the city should have a say in how it’s developed because whatever ends up there will shape the area for decades.

Yesterday, Mr. Bloomberg denied that his administration was trying to rush approval of the sale through the MTA board.

“This is nothing that’s happening overnight. This is something that’s been happening for a very long time and I’d be derelict in my duty if we didn’t try to get this going as fast as possible,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

The site is the same place that Mr. Bloomberg wanted the Jets to build a new football stadium last year. That plan failed.

JILL GARDINER
JILL GARDINER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use