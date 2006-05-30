Mayor Says He Hopes Both Parties Choose Politically Moderate Contenders

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloomberg may not be endorsing any candidates heading into this week’s state Democratic and Republican conventions, but he says he hopes both parties pick contenders that hew to his political view.

What, exactly, is that view? “I would characterize myself as perhaps a social liberal and a fiscal conservative, but certainly a moderate down the middle,” Mr. Bloomberg told reporters in Queens yesterday, using political labels he often avoids.

The mayor has displayed his social liberalism much more prominently of late, as he has used several recent speeches to speak out in favor of gay marriage, stem cell research, gun control, and abortion rights. Although the mayor’s statements on hot-button national issues have fed speculation that he is trying to shed his Republican affiliation, Mr. Bloomberg said that was not his intention. “I don’t think I’m distancing myself from anybody,” he said. “These are things that I’ve believed. I’ve believed them all my life.”

The mayor added: “It has nothing to do with partisan politics, no matter how much anybody wants to make it.”

Mr. Bloomberg was asked what type of candidate he thought the Republicans should back for governor at their convention in Long Island this week. The mayor, who is not attending the summit, did not mention any names, but his self-description appears more closely associated with the policies of William Weld than John Faso.

“Of the two guys, there’s no question that Weld is the more moderate of the two,” an Albany political scientist and publisher of the Legislative Gazette, Alan Chartock, said. “Faso is more conservative on both social and fiscal issues.” Mr. Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts who is supported by many state party leaders, has said he supports abortion rights and civil unions. Mr. Faso, the former state Assembly minority leader who has won the endorsement of the state Conservative Party, opposes abortion and has not committed to supporting civil unions.

The Weld campaign did not shy away from aligning itself with the mayor. Mr. Bloomberg’s “leadership style that blends strong fiscal restraint and an inclusive and open-minded approach to governing represent what a Republican can be and should be,” a spokeswoman, Andrea Tantaros, said.

A spokeswoman for the Faso campaign, Susan Del Percio, described Mr. Faso as a “fiscal conservative who strongly believes in cutting taxes, creating jobs, and reforming government.”

Ultimately, Mr. Bloomberg may shun both Republican hopefuls in favor of the Democratic front-runner, Eliot Spitzer. “It’s sounds to me like he’s for Spitzer, but he’s a Republican, or he’s taken the Republican mantle,” Mr. Chartock said of the mayor. “That puts him in a tough spot.” Whether Mr. Bloomberg actually endorses Mr. Spitzer is another question, he said.

While Mr. Bloomberg cast his politically moderate outlook as a view shared by most Americans, he reiterated that his outspoken stance on national issues was not “part of an agenda to run for any other office” after he completes his term as mayor. Seeking to dispel heightened speculation that he has an interest in the White House, Mr. Bloomberg said he preferred being mayor to being governor or president.

“I love my job,” he said. “I like jobs where you can take the subway to work everyday. I like jobs where you can walk down the street and mix with people and go into a restaurant without all of the security.”