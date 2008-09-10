Mayor Seeks City Control of Ground Zero Redevelopment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloomberg says the city should take over redevelopment efforts at ground zero, and that he will ask Governor Paterson to dismantle the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and turn its responsibilities over.

In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal today, Mr. Bloomberg also called for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the site, to commit to completing the memorial by the 10th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks and to scale back on the transit hub planned for the area.

The Port Authority is issuing new budget estimates and deadlines by the end of the month for five office towers, a performing arts center, the transit hub, and the memorial. A spokesman, Stephen Sigmund, said, “The point of the report we are doing is to make decisions on exactly these tough issues and move on to getting every project on the site completed as quickly as possible.”

Mr. Paterson’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.