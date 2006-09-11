This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

While ground zero so far lacks a permanent memorial to the events and losses of September 11, 2001, monuments have been created in dozens of other locations around the metropolitan area, from small gardens and even dog runs to the 100-foot-tall monument “To the Struggle Against World Terrorism,” set to be unveiled today in Bayonne, N.J.

Here we showcase five such monuments.

1) The Brooklyn Remembers Memorial is a 25-foot-high bronze speaking trumpet, of the kind once used by firemen. It also features a beacon shining from the top, illuminated for two hours each evening. Located on Pier 69 in Bay Ridge, it was dedicated on May 16, 2005.

2) The Staten Island 9/11 Memorial features two large walls in the form of wings, as if flying away from ground zero. It includes a 9-by-11-inch plaque for each of the 272 island residents who perished. The monument is located on the St. George waterfront, adjacent to the ferry terminal. It was dedicated on September 11, 2004.

3) In Jersey City, where administrative wrangling has delayed the construction of a memorial by the city government, a privately funded sculpture dedicated to the efforts of rescue and recovery workers, titled “Dauntless Efforts,” is located at the Mack-Cali Harborside Financial Center. It was dedicated on September 11, 2002.

4) The Westchester 9/11 Memorial, known as “The Rising,” after the Bruce Springsteen tribute song, looks something like a giant maypole, and includes 109 strands of steel, one for each victim from Westchester. It stands 80 feet high in the shadow of the Kensico Dam in White Plains. It was dedicated yesterday.

5) In Battery Park stands a Fritz Koenig sculpture, “The Sphere,” originally center of the World Trade Center plaza and somehow managed to survive the catastrophe, albeit with many dings. Relocated to Battery Park and placed in front of an eternal flame, it somehow captures the sense of a world damaged, yet not irretrievably.