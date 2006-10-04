Michelin Numbers Put New York Ahead of San Francisco, So Far

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The release of the Michelin restaurant guide to San Francisco has given New York City some culinary competition. But judging by the numbers, New York is capital of American cuisine.

The second stateside evaluation of American culinary prowess by the oh-so-French Michelin guide was released earlier this week. The San Francisco guide bestowed its prestigious three-star rating to only one Bay Area restaurant, the French Laundry in Napa Valley. The award gives chef Thomas Keller his second three-star honor; he also earned the distinction last year for New York’s Per Se. The 2007 Michelin guide to New York City will be released at the end of October. Until then, New Yorkers must wait and hope that the city’s restaurants retain their spot at the top of the list of great American culinary experiences. Last year, Michelin’s first guide to New York City restaurants doled out three stars to Alain Ducasse, Jean Georges, and Le Bernardin, in addition to Per Se. That gives the city a commanding four-to-one lead over its West Coast culinary competitor.

According to the director of the Michelin guides, Jean-Luc Naret, the company chose San Fransisco for its second guidebook in North America because the region created the foundation of California cuisine.

That style, known for its focus on fresh ingredients, has its fans, but so far New York is still the capital of excellent food.