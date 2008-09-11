Moments of Silence Mark 7 Years Since Attacks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The nation paused today to mark the seventh anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with heartfelt remembrances at the World Trade Center site, the dedication of a memorial at the Pentagon and a planned visit to ground zero by the presidential candidates.

Relatives of victims killed at the World Trade Center gathered in a park in lower Manhattan for readings from dignitaries and a recitation of the names of the dead. Later today, Senators Obama and McCain were due at ground zero to pay silent respects.

“Today marks the seventh anniversary of the day our world was broken,” Mayor Bloomberg said at the start of the ceremony, calling September 11, a “day that began like any other and ended as none ever has.”

The ritual in New York included moments of silence at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. and 10:29 — the times when two hijacked jets slammed into the trade center buildings and the twin towers fell.

Services were also held in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon, where a new memorial was dedicated at a ceremony attended by President Bush. The Pentagon Memorial contains 184 benches — one for each victim that will glow with light in the night, as well as trees and trickling water.

Among the speakers at the New York ceremony were three children who were young kids when their father went to work at the World Trade Center seven years ago and never came home. The children are now about 10, 11, and 13.

“I remember playing in the yard with him. I remember him pulling my wagon. He was strong. He always made me feel safe,” Alex Salamone, wearing the soccer jersey of his father, John, said. “I wish I could remember more, but we were so young when he died.”

Family members and students representing more than 90 countries that lost victims on September 11 read the names of 2,751 people killed in New York. At the same time, family members descended to the nearby footprints of the twin towers and paid their respects to their lost loved ones.

Relatives of victims began arriving at dawn at ground zero, now a huge construction site. American flags were draped over silent cranes, and some families held signs saying “We miss you,” “We love you” or “You will never be forgotten.”

The ceremony included many tearful remembrances as family members reflected on the amount of time that has passed since Sept. 11 and expressed their support for the American troops.

“They took from us innocent lives in the names of their God, and it seems some people have forgotten what happened here seven years ago,” Rosaria Reneo, sister of victim Daniela R. Notaro, said. “Our lives are filled with pain and always will be. Thank you to all the men and women fighting for us.”

Edward Bracken, who lost his sister, Lucy A. Fishman, said she was “murdered by coward men using their religion to say they are right and we are wrong,” then added, “Pray for the men and women who sleep on the ground every night in the Middle East to keep our world safe.”

The family of a September 11 victim, Michael Diehl, went to ground zero wearing white T-shirts bearing his photo and 9/11/01.

“It’s still very hard for us to come here. It doesn’t get any easier,” Diehl’s sister-in-law, Norma Linguito, said. “I just wish they’d get the memorial up so we can have something, a marker, to remember everyone.”

Messrs. McCain and Obama planned to visit the site after the ceremony concluded Thursday afternoon. The candidates agreed weeks ago to pull their campaign ads for the day and were appearing together Thursday night at a forum on volunteerism and service.

Mayor Giuliani spoke at the ceremony — as he has every year in New York — drawing applause from some in the crowd. As the names were being read, the Homeland Security Secretary, Michael Chertoff, Governor Corzine of New Jersey, and Governor Paterson walked down a ramp to lay flowers in the pit where the towers stood.

Last year’s reading by Mr. Giuliani, then a presidential candidate, drew protests from family members who said the city was ill-prepared for the terrorist attacks under his leadership and questioned whether he should be there while running for the White House.

Many families had no opposition to Messrs. McCain and Obama’s visit, but some questioned whether the visit was necessary. “It’s probably going to be more commercial. This really should be a day for the people who lived and worked down here,” Jane Wixted, who lost her police officer son Glen Pettit on September 11, said.

But Pettit’s former colleague, Chris DeAngelo, was glad they were coming. “One of them is going to lead this nation,” he said. “And for that reason, both should come here to see what happened.”

At the Pentagon memorial dedication, the former Defense Secretary, Donald Rumsfeld, mourned the airline passengers and those who “one morning kissed their loved ones goodbye, went off to work, and never came home.”

The Pentagon memorial is the first of three major September 11 memorials to be completed. The 2-acre park, located at the spot where American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon’s west wall, consists primarily of 184 cantilevered benches, each bearing a victim’s name.

The president and first lady marked the anniversary during a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House, then went to the Pentagon where the president spoke at a service.

In Pennsylvania, several hundred people gathered to read the names of 40 victims killed in Shanksville where Flight 93 came down after passengers reportedly stormed the cockpit to thwart terrorists’ plans to use that plane as a weapon like the others.

Memorials are years away from being built in Pennsylvania and New York. As in past years, two bright blue beams of light will shine at night on the New York City skyline, in memory of the fallen towers.

The New York ceremony included one more victim name than last year. The city restored a woman who vanished on September 10, 2001, Sneha Philip, to its official death toll this year after a court ruled that she was likely killed at the trade center.