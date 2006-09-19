The New York Sun

Moody’s Leases Large Space at WTC

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Moody’s Corp. is renting more than one-third of the office space in 7 World Trade Center, the largest lease yet signed in the first building to be rebuilt after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Moody’s signed a 20-year lease for 15 floors of the 52-story building, trade center site developer Larry Silverstein announced yesterday. The company that provides credit ratings for investors and economic data will occupy 600,000 square feet of the 1.7 million square feet of available office space.

Mr. Silverstein’s real estate company and four other tenants, including Ameriprise Financial and the New York Academy of Science, have also signed leases; just under half of the building is rented in a skyscraper that has been slow to lure tenants since it opened in May.

Mr. Silverstein rebuilt the original 7 World Trade Center, which collapsed after the twin towers on September 11, 2001. He leased the twin towers six weeks before they were destroyed and agreed earlier this year to split rebuilding rights for five towers at ground zero with the site’s owner, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

