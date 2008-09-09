New Museum Buys Adjacent Building

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New Museum of Contemporary Art has acquired the building adjacent to its home on the Bowery, the New York Times reported. The museum paid $16.6 million for the building, using a combination of money raised from the board and outside financing, the museum’s director, Lisa Phillips, told the Times.

The building, which stands at 231 Bowery and is currently being used by a restaurant supply company, has five stories and about 47,000 square feet. For the time being, the museum will rent out the ground floor and use some of the other floors for storage and offices. The long-range possibilities include using the building for programming or for revenue-generating activities.

The New Museum opened its own building at 235 Bowery in December. The building, designed by the Tokyo firm Sanaa, has quickly become a symbol of the Bowery’s transformation — from a row of restaurant supply stores, interrupted only by a soup kitchen, to a neighborhood of art galleries and upscale restaurants and boutiques.