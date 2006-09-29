New York-Boston Flight Evacuated, Pilot Smells Smoke in Cockpit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOSTON (AP) – A flight from New York was evacuated Friday after landing in Boston because the pilot saw smoke in the cockpit and cabin.

About 40 passengers and five crew on Delta Air Lines Flight 1908 from LaGuardia Airport were evacuated on inflatable chutes at about 7:30 a.m., Massport spokesman Phil Orlandella said.

The plane made a “routine landing” and had nearly reached the gate when the pilot saw the smoke and ordered the evacuation, Delta spokeswoman Gina Laughlin said.

Two people reported possible injuries, including a hurt back and leg and hip problems, Orlandella said. One refused treatment at the scene, and the other would be taken to a hospital, Ms. Laughlin said.

Mr. Orlandella said the pilot ordered the evacuation after noticing the smell of smoke while the plane was taxiing to the terminal.

A Delta maintenance crew was investigating the cause of the smoke, Ms. Laughlin said.