New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLICE BLOTTER

OFFICER’S SON, 10, DIES AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING SELF

MASSAPEQUA – The 10-year-old boy who shot himself in the head with his police officer dad’s gun earlier this week has died, police said. The boy’s family said his organs would be donated to save others. Tyler Dunne was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. yesterday at Nassau University Medical Center, where he had been on life support since the Sunday evening shooting.

– Associated Press

POLICE RELEASE SKETCH OF MAN WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN ABUSE CASES

Police yesterday released a sketch of a man wanted for questioning about the sexual abuse of young girls in the Boro Park section of Brooklyn. On three occasions, a man has pulled up beside young girls in a dark sport utility vehicle asking for directions. He has taken out a silver badge or a photo ID and identified himself as a police officer, police said. Then, when he has their trust, he has asked them to enter his car, a deputy inspector with the New York Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit, Anne-Marie Connell, said. Police described the suspect as a heavyset, olive-skinned male in his early 20s. Investigators were looking into whether a fourth sexual assault in Queens was related to the Brooklyn cases.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

FBI AGENT ON MOTORCYCLE DIES AFTER REAR-ENDING CITY BUS

An off-duty FBI agent died yesterday from injuries suffered when his motorcycle rear-ended a city bus, authorities said. Matthew Inman, 31, was traveling east on 86th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side shortly before midnight Monday when his motorcycle collided with the rear of the bus, police said.

– Associated Press

CITYWIDE

STOROZYNSKI AWARDED GOLD CROSS OF MERIT

An associate editor of The New York Sun, Alexander Storozynski, has been awarded the Gold Cross of Merit by President Kaczynski of Poland for his efforts to further the cause of the Polish and Polish-Americans in America. Mr. Storozynski, 44, has written numerous articles pushing for the abolishment of visa requirements for Poles, demanding more military aid to Poland, and promoting a strong Polish lobby in Washington. He is now working on a book about General Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Pole who helped American colonists defeat the British in the Revolutionary War. Mr. Storozynski called the award “a great honor,” since his parents had been born in Poland before being driven out of the country during World War II. “While I was born in Brooklyn, I never forgot where my parents came from,” he said. “So it means a lot to me that the country of my parents would honor me in this way.” The consul general of Poland, Krzysztof Kasprzyk, presented the gold cross to Mr. Storozynski last night during a ceremony at the Polish consulate in New York celebrating the anniversary of Polish Independence Day.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

MAYOR ‘ALWAYS WONDERED’ IF ANTI-GRAFFITI LAW WAS CONSTITUTIONAL

Mayor Bloomberg told reporters yesterday that he has “always wondered” whether the new anti-graffiti law that he signed was constitutional. His statement comes a day after Judge George Daniels of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan ruled that the city has to suspend enforcement of its new law. The law makes it illegal to carry spray and etching tools on public property for anyone between the ages of 18 and 21. Mr. Bloomberg said yesterday: “The courts will rule whatever the courts rule and we’ll have to deal with that, but we are not going to let up at all on our fight against graffiti.”

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

HARVARD STUDENT’S NOVEL PERMANENTLY WITHDRAWN

A Harvard University student’s “chick lit” novel has been permanently withdrawn and her two-book deal canceled, publisher Little, Brown and Company announced yesterday, as allegations of literary borrowing proliferated against Kaavya Viswanathan’s “How Opal Mehta Got Kissed, Got Wild and Got a Life.”

– Associated Press

MANHATTAN

TIMES SQUARE RENOVATION PLANS CALL FOR GIANT STAIRCASE TO NOWHERE

City officials broke ground yesterday for a $12.7 million half-price Broadway and off-Broadway ticket booth tucked under a big red staircase to nowhere in Times Square. “It will be like the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a gathering place, and we need those in New York City,” Mayor Bloomberg, who joined other elected officials and civic leaders at the ground- breaking for the new TKTS booth in Duffy Square, a concrete traffic island at Broadway and 47th Street, said.

– Associated Press

LONG ISLAND

CADDY WINS $34,000 IN SETTLEMENT OF HARASSMENT SUIT

SHOREHAM – The former owner of a Long Island golf club has been ordered to pay $34,000 to a caddy for publicly ridiculing him after he lost two golf matches to a woman. The compensation was ordered by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which filed a “sexual stereotyping” lawsuit on Eugene Palumbo’s behalf against Delalio Fairway Associates, the former owner of the Tallgrass Golf Club in Shoreham.

– Associated Press

IN THE COURTS

PROSECUTION SAYS POLICE TACTICS SHOULD NOT BE FOCUS OF TERROR TRIAL

As the trial of the Pakistani immigrant, Shahawar Matin Siraj, 23, accused of plotting to bomb the Herald Square Station finished its sixth day, the prosecution objected that police department tactics, and not a terrorist plot, had become the focus of scrutiny. In response, the federal judge in the case, Nina Gershon, of U.S. District Court, warned the defendant’s lawyer that this trial was not the appropriate forum to debate whether the Police Department went to far in paying a police informant to infiltrate mosques. Mr. Siraj is charged with planning to place a bomb in the Herald Square subway station to harm the American economy.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

PROSECUTORS SEEK CLOSED COURTROOM FOR FBI AGENT’S TESTIMONY

An FBI agent whose infiltration of a mob family was so compelling that he was asked to join must testify in a courtroom closed to the public to protect his identity and possibly his life, prosecutors said yesterday.

– Associated Press

APPEALS COURT: LIE DETECTOR TESTS CAN BE USED

Lie detector tests can be used to ensure that convicted sex offenders are obeying the rules of their probation, a federal appeals court has ruled.

– Associated Press

FORMER CHARITY EXECUTIVE SENTENCED TO TWO TO SIX YEARS

A charity foundation’s former accountant, Abraham Alexander, who pleaded guilty to embezzling heart disease research funds that he used to pay an Ohio dominatrix to beat him, was sentenced yesterday to two to six years in prison.

– Associated Press

STATEWIDE

GREEN WOULD TARGET WEALTH GAP AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

A Democratic attorney general candidate, Mark Green, said that if elected, “my job will be to use the law to shrink the wage and wealth gap because it’s wrong that the head of ExxonMobil makes more per hour than a minimum wage worker earns per year.” Mr. Green, the city’s former public advocate, made the remarks in a public statement yesterday announcing the endorsement of five unions and the release of a campaign report on consumer debt and predatory lending.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

NEW YORK CONSIDERS MEASURES TO FORCE SAT TO REPORT ERRORS FASTER

ALBANY – New York may require the board that administers the SAT entrance exam to detect and report errors faster so students aren’t again given inaccurately low scores.

– Associated Press

ARMY APPROVES CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR DISCHARGE

FORT DRUM – A Fort Drum soldier who successfully fought deployment to Afghanistan, Sergeant Corey Martin, has won approval for a conscientious objector discharge, his attorney said yesterday.

– Associated Press

TRISTATE

CORZINE DROPS PLANS TO FIGHT FOR SELF-SERVICE GAS

Facing stiff public and legislative resistance, Governor Corzine said yesterday he won’t fight for his short-lived proposal to bring self-service gasoline pumping to New Jersey. Mr. Corzine, a Democrat, said he had higher priorities with which to wrestle in a state with ethical, property tax, and budget problems.

– Associated Press