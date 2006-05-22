New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLICE BLOTTER

MAN DIES AFTER DISPUTE IN CHELSEA

A New Jersey man involved in a violent dispute Saturday night in Chelsea died from his injuries yesterday, police said. Thomas Whitney, 24, of New Jersey, was found unconscious at the intersection of West 19th Street and Sixth Avenue around 4:30 a.m. by EMS, police said. He was suffering from head injuries, police said. Investigators, who were still piecing together details from the incident, said patrol officers had visited the area several times Saturday night and early Sunday morning to respond to disputes there.

– Special to the Sun

TIRE SLASHING SPATE IN INWOOD

A vandal slashed the tires of at least 30 cars parked in Upper Manhattan this weekend, in the second such attack this year, police said. Police said between 8 p.m. Saturday night and 8 a.m. yesterday, at least 30 cars were vandalized along Park Terrace East near West 217th Street in Inwood, police said. Police said one of the cars belongs to a New York State Assembly member, Adriano Espaillat, who represents areas of Upper Manhattan.

– Special to the Sun

HILFIGER NOT CHARGED AFTER DISPUTE WITH AXL ROSE

No charges were brought against Tommy Hilfiger after his dispute with singer Axl Rose at a swanky Chelsea club on Thursday night, police officials said. The fashion designer allegedly smacked the singer on the arm and face after he moved Mr. Hilfiger’s girlfriend’s drink. Bouncers threw Mr. Hilfiger out of the club. Mr. Rose told the Associated Press he was moving the drink so that it wouldn’t spill. The altercation happened at The Plumm, a club at 246 W. 14th Street. Police said they weren’t called and no assault charges were filed.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

BEATEN BODY FOUND BEHIND BAR

PORT JEFFERSON STATION – The body of an unidentified man was discovered yesterday morning behind a Port Jefferson Station bar, Suffolk County police said. Employees at the Cafe Bada Bing found the body about 8:45 a.m. in a courtyard behind the building, police said. It appeared that the man had been beaten, police said. No arrests have been made.

– Associated Press

BRONX FIRE INJURES 14

An early-morning fire in the Bronx injured 14, including a baby who is listed in serious condition. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. inside a second-floor apartment on East Tremont Avenue, Fire Department officials said. It quickly grew to a second-alarm blaze, that took 106 firefighters 45 minutes to get under control. A spokesman for the Fire Department said 14 people were injured in all, including three firefighters with minor injuries. Fire Department officials said the fire was accidental, and was likely caused by an electrical condition.

– Special to the Sun

CITYWIDE

SON OF SAM WANTS PROCEEDS FROM LAWYER’S BOOK TO BENEFIT VICTIMS

In a twist on the Son of Sam law named after him, a serial killer, David Berkowitz, says any proceeds from his former lawyer’s book, “Dear David,” should benefit his victims.

– Associated Press

IN THE COURTS

HATE CRIME TRIAL TO BEGIN TODAY

The trial of a teenager accused of committing a hate crime against a young black man in Howard Beach is scheduled to begin today in State Supreme Court in Queens. Nicholas Minucci, 19, who is white, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of 19 charges against him stemming from the June 29 attack that left Glenn Moore with a fractured skull.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

TRISTATE

McGREEVEY BOOK PASSAGES TELL STORY OF TROUBLED MAN

NEWARK, N.J. – Recently released excerpts from Governor McGreevey’s upcoming book tell the story of a troubled man resorting to anonymous homosexual trysts at highway rest stops as he wrestled with desires frowned upon by his Roman Catholic faith and his family.

– Associated Press

OVERTIME FOR PORT AUTHORITY OFFICERS EQUALS MORE PENSION PAY

NEWARK, N.J. – Hefty overtime for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officers is having an extra effect – lots of pension pay, according to a published report. In many cases, retiring Port Authority officers are receiving pensions much higher than their base pay, according to the Star-Ledger of Newark’s review of New York state pension system and Port Authority records.

– Associated Press