New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CIT YWIDE

WIENER MOVES TO REMOVE RESTRICTIONS ON ANTI-TERRORISM FUNDS

Following dramatic cuts to the city’s share of federal anti-terrorism funding, Rep. Anthony Wiener is introducing a bill in Congress that would remove restrictions on how that money is spent. The city’s reliance on increased manpower to prevent terrorist attacks has led to rising police overtime since September 11, 2001, but Department of Homeland Security rules prevent the city from spending more than 10% of its federal anti-terror grants on overtime. Mr. Weiner, a Democrat representing parts of Brooklyn and Queens, said his bill would eliminate that restriction and prohibit federal officials from favoring capital requests over personnel requests when cities apply for grants. His bill comes as the City Council plans a hearing today to find out how a 40% drop in funding will impact anti-terrorism initiatives. The city’s police commissioner, Raymond Kelly, and the head of emergency management, Joseph Bruno, are scheduled to testify. Council officials said the Homeland Security secretary, Michael Chertoff, was invited but will not attend.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

PROCESS OF CREATING CITY BUDGET ENTERS FINAL STAGE

The five-month process of creating a budget for the city enters its final stage with the beginning of negotiations between the City Council and the mayor’s office. The chairman of the finance committee, David Weprin, is leading the council’s negotiating team and has scheduled a series of meetings this week to discuss priorities before formal sessions with the mayor’s office begin. The two sides must agree on a budget by the end of the month. The mayor has proposed a $52.7 billion budget short on significant new initiatives, and the council is asking for the restoration of $338 million in program cuts, as well as funding for full-day prekindergarten and other initiatives.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

POLICE BLOTTER

WOMAN KILLED AFTER BEING THROWN FROM TAXI

A 20-year-old Staten Island woman was killed after being thrown from a taxi in SoHo early yesterday morning, police officials said. The woman was riding in a taxi traveling south on the West Side Highway with three other women when the driver lost control of the car after trying to make a left turn onto Houston Street. He struck a concrete divider, and the woman – identified by police as Danielle Ricco – was thrown into oncoming traffic. She was struck by another taxi and later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. One of the passengers, identified only as a 20-year-old female, was listed in critical condition yesterday. The taxi driver, another 20-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old girl were listed in stable condition. No criminality is suspected in the accident, police said.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

FOUR TEENAGERS HIT BY CAR

Four teenagers were injured, two critically, after a car struck them as they were leaving a birthday party in Staten Island yesterday. Police said the teenagers were crossing Richmond Avenue when a 1991 Honda struck them shortly after 12 a.m. A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were taken in critical condition to St.Vincent’s Hospital where they are being treated for head injuries, police said.Two 16-year-olds – one boy and one girl – were taken to Staten Island University Hospital with body trauma.

– Special to the Sun

HACKER GAINS ACCESS TO BARNARD STUDENTS’ PERSONAL INFORMATION

A computer hacker gained access to a Barnard computer containing personal information, including social security numbers on June 6, according to an e-mail sent to students and employees of Barnard College on Friday. The computer was not connected to the Barnard network. The college is still investigating whether or not personal information had been obtained from the computer, but is advising students to contact a credit-reporting agency. “We are using an abundance of caution, but want to be completely transparent,” Barnard’s vice president of public affairs, Suzanne Trimel, told the New York Sun. “We are not aware that any information has been extracted,” she said.

– Special to the Sun