New York Desk

POLICE BLOTTER

FLORIDA MAN FALLS TO HIS DEATH IN MIDTOWN

A Florida man fell to his death early yesterday morning, after witnesses said he went berserk and jumped out the window of a Manhattan apartment building. Police identified the man yesterday as Seth Pittman, 23, of Milton, Fla., who was visiting a friend’s apartment on West 57th Street when he jumped six stories and landed on a second-floor scaffolding around 1 a.m. According to neighbors, Pittman and about a dozen others were in the eighth-floor apartment when Pittman became wildly paranoid and started yelling loudly and attacking other guests.

– Special to the Sun

POLICE INVESTIGATE 3-YEAR-OLD’S DEATH

Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old Brooklyn girl who was found bruised and unconscious yesterday. Emergency workers responding to a neighbor’s 911 call brought Kiana Rosado, 3, of Hill Street in Highland Park, to Jamaica Hospital, where she died shortly before 10 a.m. Yesterday, police investigators interviewed the child’s mother and stepfather, among others, and said foul play was possible.

– Special to the Sun

WORKERS SAVED IN CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT

Two construction workers were rescued from a subterranean trench whose walls caved in on them in Brooklyn yesterday. The accident, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. on 11th Street in Park Slope, caused wet cement and earth to engulf the men, who were working inside an unsupported excavation site, that was seven feet deep, when the accident occurred, officials said. Emergency crews used hand shovels and vacuums to remove them, and they were taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition around 12 p.m., the Fire Department said.

– Special to the Sun

MANHATTAN

633 JOBS TO BE RELOCATED TO LOWER MANHATTAN

Six-hundred and thirty-three jobs will be relocated to Lower Manhattan according to a lease signed by BearingPoint Inc. The company, based in McLean, Virginia, will receive a Job Creation and Retention Grant of $2.4 million for the move, and the promise of retaining those jobs for at least 10 years.

– Special to the Sun

CITYWIDE

POLICE COMMISSIONER SAYS GOVERNMENT SHOULD PROBE LEAK

Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said the federal government should probe last week’s leak of a classified counterterrorism program from within, during a television interview last night. “It seems to be a whole new cavalier attitude out there of people who are required to keep secrets,” Mr. Kelly, appearing on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, said. “Somebody is the culprit and I think an investigation should follow.” Although the White House vocally criticized various news outlets, specifically the New York Times, for disclosing the government’s confidential program to track the bank records of suspected terrorists, Mr. Kelly said, “I think certain federal employees have an obligation to keep secrets under a penalty of law.”

– Special to the Sun

CITY HEALTH COMMISSIONER PROTESTS STATE PROTOCOLS ON CIRCUMCISION

The city’s health commissioner, Thomas Frieden, has fired off an angry letter to the state health commissioner, Antonia Novello, over new state protocols for a circumcision ritual practiced in the chasidic community. Dr. Frieden wants to strengthen oversight for the procedure, which has been linked to three cases of neonatal herpes in the last few years. The letter, which was posted yesterday on a the Web site Canonist.com, was sent on June 9 and could lead to another flare up over an issue that many thought was largely settled.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

IN THE COURTS

JUDGE ORDERS TRIAL IN DAY LABORERS’ SUIT

WHITE PLAINS – Settlement talks collapsed yesterday in a free-speech lawsuit brought by immigrant day laborers against a Westchester village, and an impatient judge immediately scheduled a trial. The trial would bring into federal court one facet of the debate over illegal immigration – the growing visibility of workers, most of them illegal, looking for temporary jobs in the suburbs and elsewhere.

– Associated Press

‘SOPRANOS’ ACTOR STRIKES DEAL FOR DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

The actor who plays temperamental chef Artie Bucco on “The Sopranos” avoided jail time for driving while impaired in a plea bargain deal, authorities said. John Ventimiglia, 42, who portrays Tony Soprano’s high school buddy on the HBO show, will visit 30 schools to caution against drinking and driving under the agreement announced Monday in a Brooklyn courtroom.

– Associated Press

BOY GEORGE TO DO COMMUNITY SERVICE AS EMPLOYEE OF SANITATION DEPT.

Boy George, the one-time Culture Club singer will do five days of court-ordered community service as an employee of the Department of Sanitation, a spokesman for the city agency confirmed yesterday.

– Associated Press

PLEA BARGAIN POSSIBLE IN SUPERMODEL ASSAULT CASE

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, silent and sheathed in a tight black dress, appeared yesterday in a Manhattan courtroom where prosecutors said a plea bargain was possible in her cell phone assault case. When Ms. Campbell’s case was called, prosecutor Shanda Strain told the judge that there was no grand jury action taken in the case. The defense then agreed to an adjournment pending a possible plea deal, and a Criminal Court judge, Evelyn Laporte, ordered everyone back in court on September 27.

– Associated Press

SERIAL RAPIST SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON

An ex-convict and serial sex offender, Leroy Johnson, 39, who raped actress Kelly McGillis in the 1980s, was sentenced yesterday to 50 years in prison for the rape and sodomy of two young women a decade ago.

– Associated Press