New York Desk

ALBANY

PATAKI SENDING STATE ANTI-TERROR FUNDING TO NEW YORK CITIES

The Pataki administration moved yesterday to restore some of the millions of dollars New York City and Buffalo recently lost in federal anti-terror money, cobbling together other funds in Albany to make up for some of what Washington won’t be sending. The decision by Governor Pataki comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced in May that it would reduce New York City’s share of security money for cities to $124 million from $207 million and cut Buffalo’s share to $3.7 million from $7.2 million, state officials said.

HEVESI: FISCAL BUDGET MAY BALLOON

New York’s budget could balloon by as much as $10.1 billion over the previous fiscal year, according to a budget analysis released yesterday by the state comptroller, Alan Hevesi. The report said end-ofsession agreements made by Governor Pataki and lawmakers last month tacked on $2.2 billion to the original 2006–07 budget that the Legislature approved in April. Mr. Pataki vetoed billions of dollars in spending and vowed to use his constitutional powers to impose fiscal restraint, but most of the money was restored — including $550 million in Medicaid money —and new spending was added on. The budget now stands at $114.7 billion,10% higher than actual spending the year before, one of the largest 1-year increases in state history.

MCFARLAND TO SEEK ADDITIONAL LINE ON NOVEMBER BALLOT

Advisers to Republican Senate hopeful, Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland, announced yesterday that the campaign would launch a petition drive to create an independent line on the November ballot to give New Yorkers who don’t want to vote on the Republican line a chance to back Ms. McFarland. The ballot designation would be called the “Jobs and Security Party,”” the campaign said.

CITYWIDE

SUBWAY PILOT PROGRAM TESTING ‘SMART’ FARE CARDS BEGINS

The rat race could get a little faster yesterday as commuters launch a pilot test of “smart cards” meant to grant instant entry to city subways. Throughout the six-month experiment, commuters at some stations will be able to pay for their ride by simply tapping specially designed credit cards, debit cards, and key-chain tags against new turnstile readers.

STATEWIDE

THREE DEAD IN SUMMER NIGHT OF VIOLENCE IN ROCHESTER

ROCHESTER — A teenager was shot to death while riding a bicycle late at night and, within hours, two more people were killed and a woman visiting them was wounded early yesterday. The attacks elevated the homicide toll in Rochester to 27 — equal to last year’s pace, when this city of 220,000 once again earned the unenviable title of “New York’s murder capital.”

REPORT SHOWS PRESCRIPTION DRUGS PRICES FOR UNINSURED

ALBANY — It’s no wonder so many people without insurance don’t fill their prescriptions.The uninsured in New York State on average pay 60% more than the federal government pays for 10 common prescription drugs, according to a report released yesterday by consumer groups. With nearly 5 million people in New York State lacking drug coverage, such costly barriers to medication are straining the health care system, experts say.

POLICE BLOTTER

REPORT DETAILS IMPACT OF GUN VIOLENCE ON CITY CHILDREN

Lawmakers and the Children’s Defense Fund-New York yesterday presented a report on the impact of gun violence on city children. According to the report, first released two weeks ago, 62 New York City youths under age 20 were killed by gunfire in 2003, the latest figures available. Statewide, 131 were killed by gunfire, making New York the fourth-highest state for gun-related deaths among children. “More than one New York City child is killed by gun violence every week in one of our five boroughs,” the City Council speaker, Christine Quinn, said. Next week, City Council members will vote on a series of bills intended to toughen gun laws, including a proposed registration for gun offenders,purchase limits for handgun buyers, gun dealer inventories, and a ban on gun coloring kits used to disguise guns as toys.

EIGHT CHARGED WITH SMUGGLING GASOLINE TO NEW YORK, FAKING QUALITY

Eight people were arrested yesterday on charges that they bought hundreds of thousands of gallons of regular gasoline from fuel terminals in New Jersey and passed it off to New York filling stations as high-octane premium.

IN THE COURTS

COUNCIL MEMBER OFFERS TO BUS PEOPLE TO TESTIFY AGAINST HOTEL

A Council member, Letitia James, is offering a bus ride to the Kings County courthouse in Brooklyn this morning for anyone willing to provide testimony against the Prince Lefferts Hotel, which was shuttered by police last Friday night on prostitution charges.”I wanted the judge to see how many residents on the block have been adversely impacted by the criminal activity in this motel-hotel,” Ms. James said.

JUDGE VACATES 9/ 11 DEFAULT JUDGMENT AGAINST QATAR MINISTER

A judge presiding over September 11 lawsuits has agreed to vacate a default judgment he had issued against a member of the ruling family of Qatar who was accused of harboring al Qaeda members. A U.S. district judge, Richard Casey, in a two-page order issued Friday, said Sheik Abdullah Bin Khalid Al-Thani, Qatar’s interior minister, can challenge the claims made against him in a lawsuit in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN

BLACK GAY BLOGGERS PROTEST ARTISTS SCHEDULED FOR HIV/AIDS BENEFIT

A reggae concert meant to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS is coming under fire from some black gay bloggers and activists who are incensed that the lineup includes two artists they consider to be anti-gay. Among those scheduled to perform at the July 18 show at Webster Hall are Jamaican dancehall artists Beenie Man and the group T.O.K. Protesters have asked the concert’s organizer, LIFEbeat — The Music Industry Fights AIDS, to drop them or force them to publicly denounce lyrics in their songs.

