New York Desk

CITYWIDE

IRANIAN DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST VISITS NEW YORK

A top Iranian journalist and activist recently released from prison said yesterday that the war in Iraq has hurt the democracy movement in Iran and that until control of oil revenue is wrested from state hands there will be no democratic nations in the Middle East. Akbar Ganji, in the midst of a world tour to raise awareness of human rights violations in Iran, arrived in America to join protesters gathering outside the U.N. building who were on a symbolic three-day hunger strike aimed at forcing the Iranian regime to release political prisoners.

– Associated Press

GRIEF GROUP FOR CRASH FAMILIES GROWING INTERNATIONALLY

An organization that matches grief-stricken family members from airline crashes with others who share their pain is providing sensitivity training for airline employees and others so they are ready if disaster strikes. Heidi Snow, the founder of AirCraft Casualty Emotional Support Services,Access, launched her group after losing her fiance in the July 17, 1996, crash of TWA Flight 800 off of Long Island – and then finding comfort at a meeting of families who lost loved ones in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing. Inspired, Ms. Snow launched Access, which has matched hundreds of mourning family members from crashes large and small, including the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks – an event so large it quickly doubled calls to the group.

– Associated Press

POLICE BLOTTER

THREE SHOT OUTSIDE QUEENS CLUB

Three people were shot during an argument outside a Queens club early yesterday morning, police officials said. A fight broke out at about 5 a.m. outside Club Belagio in the Woodside section of Queens, ending with shots being fired. Two men and one woman were hit, and the woman was in serious condition yesterday. Police said there are two suspects in custody, but they did not release their names by press time.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

MAN FATALLY SHOT IN BROOKLYN

Three masked men in Brooklyn fatally shot a man early yesterday morning, police officials said. The man, Baramus Temple, 27, was shot by the men after they followed him into his apartment at 102 Cumberland Walk in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn. He was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, but was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

MAN WHO FIRES GUN AT OFFICERS EVADES CUSTODY

A man who fired his gun at police officers evaded custody in Harlem late Saturday night, police officials said.Officers were responding to calls about shots fired near West 142nd Street and Eighth Avenue when they came across the man. He fired on the officers, who returned fire, but he fled in an unknown direction, police said. A 50-year-old woman was struck once by a bullet and brought to Harlem Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

STATEWIDE

CABLE SHOW POINTS OUT LOCAL OFFENDERS

BINGHAMTON – Welcome to Sex Offender TV. A new show on public-access cable features resident sex offenders with their photo, name, address, and the ages and genders of their victims. “Sex Offender Community Update” debuts today. Officials behind the idea say they don’t know of other cities or stations that have taken this approach. “The main purpose of this television program is to make the information more easily available and accessible, not to warn about a specific individual,” a disclaimer says at the start of the 30-minute show. “The sex offenders are going to have more notoriety because of it,” a City Council member, Chris Papastrat, said. But he added the program, which will be broadcast regularly to 72,000 households, isn’t meant to ruin anyone’s life.

– Associated Press

BROOKLYN

SUOZZI STUMPS AT BAPTIST CHURCH

Speaking to a Baptist church in Brooklyn yesterday, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Thomas Suozzi said, “I am not running against the Democratic Party, I am running against the leaders of both parties. … We need a new Joshua generation that can take us to the Promised Land,” Mr. Suozzi said. He also told the primarily black congregation, “To me, believing that racism exists is like believing in God. If you believe, I don’t have to explain it to you. If you do not, there is nothing I can do to explain it to you.”

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

YASSKY LEADS PACK IN BROOKLYN RACE

In the race to replace Rep. Major Owens of Brooklyn, who is retiring, a City Council member, David Yassky, has more money than his three opponents in the Democratic primary, combined. Since January, Mr. Yassky has raised $371,290 and has a total of $858,497 left in his campaign account. A state senator, Carl Andrews, has $295,754 in his congressional campaign account; a City Council member, Yvette Clarke, has $81,793, and Christopher Owens, the congressman’s son, has $45,940.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun