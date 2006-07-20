New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITYWIDE

COUNCIL PASSES BILLS STRENGTHENING GUN CONTROL The City Council yesterday passed a series of bills aimed at bolstering gun control and cracking down on gun crime.The measures, introduced jointly by Mayor Bloomberg and the council speaker, Christine Quinn, require any person convicted of a gun crime to register with the city and prohibit a person from buying more than one handgun in a three-month period. Separately, the council yesterday passed a bill banning gas stations from changing their prices more than once a day. The mayor is expected to veto that bill.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

LIEUTENANT BRIEFS POLICE ON MUMBAI TERRORIST ATTACKS A New York Police Department lieutenant stationed in Mumbai, India, yesterday briefed police officers and 65 private security officials on the terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai last week, saying that the bombs were particularly effective because they were placed in overhead racks near the doors of commuter trains, the department’s chief spokesman, Paul Browne, said. The attacks would be the equivalent of terrorists bombing the seven MTA stations on the Hudson line between 125th Street in Manhattan and Tarrytown in Westchester County, he said, according to Mr. Browne. The lieutenant, who was only identified as part of the intelligence division, was sent from his permanent station in Amman, Jordan, to Mumbai last week.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

QUEENS

SUBWAY SERVICE DISRUPTED Subway service in Queens was widely disrupted for a second day yesterday, while Consolidated Edison workers scrambled to restore power to the borough. About 1,700 customers were without power yesterday afternoon, and the subway system was receiving electricity at a lower voltage, disrupting the signal system and slowing down trains. The E and F trains were traveling into Queens on the Queens Boulevard Service, and only running local.Trains on those lines were arriving every 15 minutes, instead of the usual five-minute intervals at which they normally run. V and W trains were suspended, and R service terminated in Manhattan at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.The Transit Authority brought in five of its own generators to supplement the power from Consolidated Edison, but it still wasn’t able to provide enough power to keep service running as usual, a spokesman, Paul Fleuranges, said. About 2,000 customers were without power citywide, Consolidated Edison officials said. No investigation had been conducted into the causes yesterday, but it is believed that heat caused the power outages, company officials said.

– Staff Reporter of the Sun

POLICE BLOTTER

INFANT DIES AFTER BEING ACCIDENTALLY DROPPED BY MOTHER A Queens infant just under three weeks old died yesterday after police said she was accidentally dropped. Police identified the baby as Kella Santos of 91st Drive in Woodhaven, and said she died after her mother tripped on the stairs in the home around 5:30 a.m. and dropped her. The infant was treated at two local hospitals before she died from injuries sustained in the fall. The mother has three older children, and police said the family has no history with the Administration for Children’s Services.

– Special to the Sun

TRISTATE

TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION ADVANCES HUDSON TUNNEL PROJECT TRENTON, N.J. — The Federal Transit Administration has advanced a project to build a second two-track train tunnel under the Hudson River — doubling rail capacity between New Jersey and New York, Governor Corzine announced yesterday.

– Associated Press