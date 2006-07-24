New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLICE BLOTTER

POLICE OFFICER FIRES 10 ROUNDS INTO EX-GIRLFRIEND’S DOOR

An emotionally disturbed police officer was admitted to the hospital early yesterday morning after he fired 10 rounds into the door of an ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, police officials said.The officer, Joel Rodriquez, 26, worked in the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg. The location of the apartment wasn’t released to protect the identity of the woman, police said. Mr. Rodriquez allegedly showed up at the apartment building at about 12:04 a.m. When the officer began firing his weapon, the ex-girlfriend called 911 and responding police brought the officer to a nearby hospital. Mr. Rodriquez was charged by police with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. He is expected to be arraigned today.

HOMELESS MAN FOUND DEAD ON PARK BENCH

A homeless man was found dead on a park bench in the Upper West Side yesterday, police officials said. The man, who wasn’t identified, was found lying facedown on the bench on Broadway between West 106th and 107th streets. Responding to an anonymous 911 call, emergency personnel tried to revive the man with CPR, but he was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital, police said.

CHILD RESCUED FROM PERCH OUTSIDE THIRD-FLOOR WINDOW

A 1-year-old boy who crawled out of a third-floor window was rescued from his perch on top of an air conditioner, police said. Neighbors and passers-by saw the child, wearing only a diaper, sitting on the unit at his Staten Island home around 10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities were called, and a police officer climbed up a ladder to retrieve the boy. Police said the child’s mother had left him in the care of his older brother while she went to work. Eighteen-year-old Bernardo Quiroz was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

STATEWIDE

AFTER VIOLENCE, CITY CONSIDERS YOUTH LIMITS

ROCHESTER — A recent string of violent attacks in the city known as “New York’s murder capital” has inspired officials to consider a youth curfew, starting with a 90-day pilot project in August.Public discussion of the proposal starts today. Seven people were killed in a week-long stretch in the city earlier this month.The number of murders shot up to 54 last year, 17 more killings than in 2004. In eight of the last 11 years, this city of 220,000 has had the state’s highest murder rate.The idea of a pilot curfew has been circulating in draft legislation, which calls for youths under age 18 to be inside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. between August and October.

TRISTATE

INJURED TEENAGERS RECOVERING FROM LIGHTING STRIKE THAT KILLED TWO

MONTVALE, N.J. — Two teenagers were recovering yesterday from a lightning strike that killed two other teenagers a day before on a school soccer field. Lee Weisbrod, 19, of River Vale, and Steven Fagan, 18, of Woodcliff Lake, died at a local hospital Saturday after suffering severe burns and trauma, authorities said. The survivors, identified only as 16- and 19-year-old Montvale residents, were treated at a local hospital Saturday night and later released, authorities said. The four had arrived at Montvale Memorial School around 6 p.m. Saturday, but waited for a rain storm to let up before taking the field to play soccer, police said. When a violent storm swept back in, the two unidentified teens ran for shelter while Weisbrod and Fagan began walking off the field.

RETIRED BISHOP: CHURCH COULD HAVE DONE MORE FOR VICTIMS OF ABUSE

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Roman Catholic Church acted like a “corporate entity” in its handling of sex abuse scandals, a retired bishop told one of the nation’s largest organizations for clergy sex abuse victims during a weekend conference. Thomas Gumbleton, who resigned earlier this year as an auxiliary bishop of Detroit, said he had a hard time with any bishop caring more about money than children. “Even if we became totally poor, that’s where the church started — who cares?” Bishop Gumbleton said Saturday during the national conference for Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, or SNAP. A liberal voice in the U.S. church, Bishop Gumbleton, 76, said in January that a priest abused him 60 years ago, a disclosure that drew attention among those who say they were abused.

