New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY

BRUNO SAYS GRANDDAUGHTER IS MISSING

The granddaughter of the state Senate majority leader, Joseph Bruno, has been reported missing to state police, the Republican leader’s office said yesterday. Mr. Bruno’s spokesman, Kris Thompson, said the family had not heard from 20-year-old Rachel Bruno since Wednesday evening. He did not give further details. “We are concerned that Rachel has not contacted family members since Wednesday evening,” Mr. Thompson said.”We’re asking if anyone has any information to please call New York State Police.” He described the young woman as 5-foot-10, 110 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. Mr. Thompson said Ms. Bruno lives in the town of Brunswick, near Troy, with her mother. He said she may have spoken with friends on Thursday morning, but he had no information on where she was when she spoke with friends or family members.

— Associated Press

PATAKI TO SIGN ‘CYNTHIA’S LAW’

Governor Pataki was expected to sign “Cynthia’s Law” into the books yesterday, strengthening the prosecution of those who seriously injure children by recklessly shaking, slamming, or throwing them. Set to take effect on November 1, “Cynthia’s Law” would make reckless assault of a child who is 5 or younger a Class D felony punishable by between two to seven years in prison. The new law would give prosecutors greater leverage to charge a felony. Under current law, an abuser who shakes, throws, or slams a child could face only a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison, unless prosecutors can prove the crime was intentional.

— Associated Press

IN THE COURTS

EX-CEO TO PAY $4.4M, LAST IN SPITZER’S IPO ‘SPINNING’ CASES ALBANY — A former CEO has agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle an investigation into insiders who gained windfalls in initial stock offerings, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Clark McLeod, who had been CEO and chairman of McLeodUSA, agreed to turn over $4.4 million in profits he was accused of receiving from the so-called act of “spinning,” Attorney General Eliot Spitzer is scheduled to announce today.

— Associated Press

POLICE BLOTTER

MAN SHOT AND KILLED IN FORT GREENE

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Fort Greene early yesterday morning, police officials said.The man, Teddy McNichols, was spending time with friends at the corner of Downing Street and Gates Avenue when shots were fired. Bullets struck McNichols and a 21-year-old woman who wasn’t identified, police said. The woman was in stable condition at King’s County Hospital. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

DEAD MAN FOUND IN HARLEM RIVER IS IDENTIFIED

A 22-year-old man found dead in the Harlem River on Saturday was identified yesterday as Richard Scobie. An anonymous caller tipped police off to the body floating in the river at about 2:30 p.m. Emergency personnel and boats from the Police Department’s harbor unit responded to the area, but Scobie was declared dead at the scene. Last night, police were still investigating how Scobie ended up in the river, officials said.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

DEADLY SHOOTING IN THE BRONX

Three people were shot, including one who was killed, in a shooting in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx yesterday, police officials said. Two men and one teenager were walking away from a family party at about 3:36 a.m. when they encountered another man who started a verbal dispute, police said. Police say the man pulled out a gun — they believe it was a 9 mm handgun — and fired several shots at the three people. He hit a 44-year-old man in the lower back, a 16-year-old in the thigh, and a 22-year-old multiple times in the chest and head, police said. The 24-year-old man, identified as Cesar Betances of 851 E. 163rd Street, was declared dead at Lincoln Hospital, police said. No arrests had been made last night.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

ENTERTAINMENT

LINDSAY LOHAN’S MOTHER SCOLDS STUDIO EXECUTIVE OVER LETTER

A studio executive was “way out of line” for scolding Lindsay Lohan for her absences from the set of her new movie, the Long Island actress’s mother told “Access Hollywood” in an interview set to air today. Last week, the CEO of Morgan Creek Productions, James Robinson, chided Ms. Lohan, who was raised in Merrick, in a letter for her behavior on a movie set and doubted her absence was related to heat exhaustion. “You and your representatives have told us that your various late arrivals and absences from the set have been the result of illness; today we were told it was ‘heat exhaustion,'” Mr. Robinson wrote. “We are well aware that your ongoing all night heavy partying is the real reason for your so-called ‘exhaustion.'”

— Associated Press