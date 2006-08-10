New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITYWIDE

Ground Zero Workers Seek Medical Aid

Police officers, ironworkers, paramedics, and other laborers who claim that working at ground zero has made them devastatingly ill, gathered near the former site of the World Trade Center yesterday to demand the government recognize their illnesses. They believe the debris that scattered from the skyscrapers’ collapse almost five years ago have caused their medical conditions. The workers, who helped treat victims at the site following the September 11, 2001 attacks, want the government to help them pay their medical costs now and in the future.

— Special to the Sun

City To Receive Funds To Improve Green Spaces

Governor Pataki announced yesterday that $3.3 million in Environmental Protection Fund grants would go to 17 waterfront revitalization and preservation projects throughout New York City. The awards will fund waterfront improvements, restorations to historic properties, and enhancement of playgrounds, parks, and gardens.”These investments will improve the quality of life for residents in urban neighborhoods,” Mr. Pataki said. Projects funded by the awards include Hunter College’s restoration of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s New York City home, the restoration of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church; the oldest Episcopal church in Harlem; and designs for the “Enchanted Forest” area of Riverside Park North.

— Special to the Sun

Suspicious Envelope Declared Harmless

A suspicious-looking envelope found in the mail room at New York’s police headquarters was declared harmless.The envelope, which contained a white powder, was found in the mail room at the NYPD’s downtown headquarters yesterday morning. Workers who touched the envelope underwent decontamination while the powder was analyzed. The envelope was addressed to the NYPD’s hate crimes unit.

— Associated Press

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Make Arrest For Assaults in Queens

The man wanted for questioning about a series of four sexual assaults on young girls in Queens was arrested late last night, police officials said. The commanding officer of the Special Victims Unit, Deputy Inspector Ann Marie Connell, said the man arrested was Keith Poladian, 40, who had been on parole since March after an 18-year prison sentence for burglary and stabbing a corrections officer. Officers picked him up off the street near his home after receiving a tip that led them to his house. Police said that since May a man fitting Mr. Poladian’s description sexually assaulted four girls at locations in Maspeth and Middle Village. Police charged him with two charges each of sex abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

8 Arrested in Counterfeit CD and DVD Bust

Police have arrested eight people connected to a counterfeit DVD and CD operation, and seized more than 70,000 contraband recordings, police said yesterday. In separate raids yesterday and Tuesday, police charged the suspects with trademark counterfeiting, among others. Police seized 44,000 DVDs and CDs from a residence on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, where they also recovered 39 DVD burners. Yesterday, they seized approximately 27,000 illegal music and movie recordings on Caton Avenue. In May, the Recording Industry Association of America identified New York City in a nationwide anti-piracy initiative.

— Special to the Sun

Police Make Arrests In June Bias Attack

Police arrested three men they believe were the masterminds behind a June 26 bias attack on two black teenagers in Brooklyn. Yesterday, Ronald Barone, 18, Richard DaSilva, 21, and Michael Jirovec, 21, were apprehended. The three were charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, and unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime.

—Special to the Sun