New York Desk

CITYWIDE

B Train Fire Causes Rush Hour Delays

A track fire on the B line in Brooklyn led to train evacuations and major delays on the Sixth Avenue line last night, fire and transit officials said. More than 11 people were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries, fire officials said. Dozens of people were evacuated from a train stranded on the Manhattan Bridge because of smoke conditions. The fire started at about 6:30 p.m. near the Dekalb Avenue Station. The cause of the fire wasn’t known, but it was under control by 8:30 p.m.

Compromised Reached On TriBeCa Rezoning

A last minute compromise saved a developer’s proposal to rezone four blocks of north TriBeCa. Neighbors complained that the Jack Parker Corporation’s application to rezone the area to residential from manufacturing usage would allow for too much development and rob the neighborhood of light and air. As the application moved toward a likely rejection in the City Council yesterday, local City Council member Alan Gerson, along with members of Community Board 1 and the president of Manhattan, Scott Stringer, negotiated with the developer to accept lower height restrictions and decreased building bulk and density. “TriBeCa will not be part of the Manhattan high-rise monolith,” Mr. Gerson said yesterday.

Starbucks Employees File Complaint

A group of Starbucks baristas filed a complaint yesterday with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, asking that OSHA investigate complaints of rodents and insects in three Manhattan Starbucks locations. A handful of Starbucks employees who are affiliated with Industrial Workers of the World allege that Starbucks allowed unsanitary working conditions, and penalized or fired employees for their union activities. Fourty-four Starbucks locations across New York City were cited for evidence of or presence of insects, cockroaches, mice or rats in their most recent inspections by the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. “Our clean and safe stores, fair treatment and positive partner relations speaks for itself and that the public will not be fooled by baseless claims,” a Starbucks statement said.

POLICE BLOTTER

Gunman at Large After Brooklyn Shootings

An undercover police officer stopped a gunfight in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn last night, police officials said. The officer was driving northbound on Malcolm X Boulevard when he saw a gunfight at the corner of Hancock Street, police said. One man was stumbling across the street, and another was lying on the ground with another man standing over him and firing multiple shots at him, police said. The officer pulled out his .38 caliber gun and fired five shots at the man to stop him from firing at the man lying in the street, but the man didn’t appear to get hit and managed to escape the scene, police said. When paramedics arrived they found one man dead, and brought the other man to Woodhull Hospital, where he was in critical condition last night, police said.

Gang Members Indicted On Drug Charges

Ten members and affiliates of the Bloods gang were indicted today for the sale and possession of narcotics. Ranging from 19 to 39 years in age, the dealers belonged to “Nine Trey” and “Sex Money Murder,” two Bloods offshoots. They allegedly stashed their contraband in 13 buildings part of the Amsterdam Houses, a public housing complex located across the street from Lincoln Center. At least four of the dealers were residents of the complex.

IN THE COURTS

Cops Accused Of Theft

Three Brooklyn police officers have been accused with breaking into a massage parlor and stealing surveillance equipment that may have held evidence relating to an earlier prostitution arrest. The police officers, Lt. Stephen Wong, 35, Sgt. Kwun Tso, 38, and Police Officer Yuseff Hamm, 39, were arraigned yesterday in state Supreme Court in Brooklyn and released on their own recognizance.

