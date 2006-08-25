New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITYWIDE

Quinn Endorses Adams, Jeffries for Council

Two Democrats running as a team for the state Legislature in Brooklyn received the key endorsement of the City Council speaker, Christine Quinn, yesterday afternoon. Ms. Quinn threw her support behind Eric Adams in his bid for the state Senate in the 20th district and Hakeem Jeffries in his race for the 57th district Assembly seat. Mr. Adams, a recently retired police captain and the founder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, is running against Anthony Alexis, who served as an aide to a former City Council member, Tracy Boyland. In a tighter race, Mr. Jeffries, a lawyer for CBS, is battling a Brooklyn district leader, Freddie Hamilton, and Bill Batson, a former aide to the state Senate minority leader, David Paterson. Linking arms with the two candidates, Ms. Quinn announced her endorsement on the steps of City Hall, standing alongside the Brooklyn party boss who helped seal her election as speaker in January, Vito Lopez.

Schumer Seeks Passage Of Security Bill

Senator Schumer yesterday accused the Department of Homeland Security of dragging its feet on securing the nation’s chemical plants, which he said posed a particular risk to Staten Island residents who live across a waterway from an area of New Jersey dense with chemical facilities. Mr. Schumer criticized the agency for their lack of urgency in implementing security measures and called for the passage of a bill he is sponsoring that would require federal officials to impose security rules for facilities that use or store hazardous chemicals. The bill would mandate steep fines for companies who violate the regulations.A spokesman for the department, Russ Knocke, blamed Congress, saying officials have been trying to negotiate legislation on chemical plant security for three years with no results. “We’re urging Congress to simply deliver a bill,” he said. Mr. Schumer’s call came on the same day as a Republican congressman of Staten Island and Brooklyn, Peter King, toured the New York Container Terminal in Staten Island to review new radiation detectors secured with homeland security funding.

Interest Growing In 7 World Trade Center

An intellectual property law firm, Darby & Darby P.C., has signed a 15-year lease for two floors of 7 World Trade Center, it was announced yesterday. Just north of ground zero, 7World Trade Center, built by Silverstein Properties, is the first commercial building to be rebuilt after the terrorist attacks of 2001. The 51-story, 1.7 million square foot tower opened in May. Darby & Darby, founded in 1895, specializes in scientific areas of intellectual property law and will move about 200 workers from their Midtown offices into their new office space. Other leaseholders at 7 World Trade Center include: a publishing company, Mansueto Ventures, Ameriprise Financial, and the New York Academy of Sciences. Moody’s Investors Service has signed a letter of intent to lease 15 floors. In April 2006, Silverstein Properties started work on the Freedom Tower. Mr. Silverstein said in a release,”We are in the midst of a downtown renaissance.”

POLICE BLOTTER

Officer Hit by a Brick

An on-duty police officer was injured yesterday when police said someone in a Bronx apartment building threw a brick that struck his head. The officer, who was not identified, was in the process of ticketing a car that was double parked on Creston Avenue in University Heights around 6:15 p.m. when he was hit, police said. Although he was bleeding heavily, he did not lose consciousness and was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. As of last night, no arrests were made, but police were questioning two juveniles.

