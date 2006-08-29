New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITYWIDE

Mayor Says Shop Until You Drop in the City

Mayor Bloomberg urged city residents and nearby suburbanites to take advantage of the tax breaks on clothing and shoes that are less than $110 in the five boroughs before school starts next week. Speaking at Cookies Department Store in the Bronx, Mr. Bloomberg cast the city as a bargain venue for suburbanites who have to pay sales taxes at their hometown stores. Last year, the state agreed to accelerate the elimination of the city’s sales tax on clothing and shoes in the under $110 category. Albany then eliminated its own portion of the tax. In the past the city has implemented a “tax-free week” at the end of the summer, but yesterday’s event simply gave Mr. Bloomberg a way to tout the tax-free benefits that apply year-round in the city. Some said the event was planned because school is starting earlier this year and retailers are worried that they’ll lose out on a few extra days of sales. The mayor’s call to shop could, however, drive up revenue.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Ferrer Rules Out Future Runs for Office

Former mayoral candidate Fernando Ferrer made a rare public appearance yesterday since being trounced by Mayor Bloomberg almost 10 months ago. He endorsed Queens Council Member Hiram Monserrate’s bid for state Senate, but the former Bronx president said he has no plans to seek an elected office in the future. “While I’m a believer in term limits, I especially believe in candidacy limits,” Mr. Ferrer said.He also declined to rate Mr. Bloomberg’s second term in City Hall or assess the billionaire’s rumored White House aspirations.

— Special to the Sun

POLICE BLOTTER

Woman Struck by Car On West Side

An 86-year-old woman was critically injured yesterday after being struck by a car on the West Side of Manhattan. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when police said the driver of a Cadillac was making a left turn onto Tenth Avenue at West 52nd Street and struck the woman, who was crossing at the intersection there. The driver of the car remained on the scene, and was not charged, police said.The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, police said.

— Special to the Sun

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting

A man was in extremely critical condition last night after he was shot inside the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, police said. Police said the man – who was not immediately identified – was inside a building on West 141st Street near Lenox Avenue when he was shot once in the head around 6 p.m.He was taken to the nearby Harlem Hospital, police said. Last night, police were questioning three individuals, although no arrests had been made.

— Special to the Sun