New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POLICE BLOTTER

Two Arrested In Brooklyn Murder

Two people allegedly connected to the murder of a Brooklyn woman were arrested in the Bronx early yesterday morning, police officials said. Police charged Vintarra Martin, 16, and her boyfriend, Damasoh Kelly, 24, with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. The couple allegedly got into a heated argument with Ms. Martin’s mother, Sharon Taylor, 41, at 6:50 p.m. in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Sunday.The argument escalated and Mr. Kelly allegedly stunned her with an electrical stun gun, police said. Ms. Martin then cut her mother’s throat with a kitchen knife, killing her, police said. Sources said the dispute began after Ms. Martin told her mother that she was pregnant. Ms. Martin and Mr. Kelly were apprehended after police received tips from community members.The two were expected to be arraigned late last night. — Staff Reporter of the Sun

Men Arrested for Connection to Sanitation Worker’s Murder

Police yesterday arrested two men for their role in a Brooklyn shooting that resulted in the death of a sanitation worker who had been honored by the Mayor, police officials said. Police charged Anthony Williams, 23, with the murder of Damon Allen, 33, who saved a young child from a burning building last year, winning accolades from the city and the New York Daily News. Omar Benn, 27, who police said accompanied Mr. Williams to the scene of the crime, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. A total of four guns were recovered – two 9mm weapons and two .357 revolvers, as well as more than 30 shell casings and bullets. Police said Mr. Williams robbed a man earlier in the night of his wallet and bracelet at 862 Prospect Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, but community members became aware of the crime and confronted him. He left, but returned less than an hour later with Mr. Benn and another unidentified man, police said. Police believe Allen, who was attending the party, tried to stop the dispute from getting violent, but was fatally shot by Mr. Williams. The men were expected to be arraigned late last night or this morning.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

STATEWIDE

Police Seek Killer Of Elderly Woman

NEW CASSEL — Police were searching for clues yesterday in the death of an elderly woman who was found suffocated in the bedroom of her suburban home. Evelyn Everette, 88, was found on Sunday afternoon by several members of the Holy Trinity Baptist Church who became concerned when she missed services at the church where she was a loyal parishioner, Nassau County police said. Everette was found lying in bed with a pillow over her head and police suspect she may have been the victim of a robbery sometime over the weekend. Detective Sgt. Dennis Barry said at a news conference Monday that Everette’s purse had been emptied and there was no money found in the house. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, where Everette lived alone. “I’m outraged at the way she died,” church deacon Zack Crews told Newsday in yesterday’s editions. Mr. Crews was among the church officials who went to Everette’s home after she missed services on Sunday. “It seems to me that they didn’t have to do that to her,” Mr. Crews said. “Because of the type of person she was, she probably was trying to help someone.”

— Associated Press

TRISTATE

Camera Found In Women’s Bathroom, Worker Accused

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A municipal public works department employee allegedly installed a wireless camera in a women’s bathroom near the beach, then secretly recorded visitors there and transmitted the images to his home computer. Scott A. Hampton, 27, of Long Beach Township, was suspended from his job this week after being charged Sunday with second-degree official misconduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The camera was found by Long Beach Township police after a local delicatessen reported that its newly installed wireless surveillance system was receiving images of a nearby public restroom, authorities said. Officers went to the bathroom depicted in the images and found the camera. The wireless system operates in a 500-foot range, and police were able to trace the images to Mr. Hampton’s home in the Ocean County town, authorities said. The images are being reviewed by township and county investigators to see whether they include pictures of children. If they do, Hampton could also be charged with child endangerment. Officials said Hampton had been employed by the township for about three years and his job involved maintaining public bathrooms. All the bathrooms Hampton had access to as a laborer have been inspected since the camera was found, but no other suspicious equipment was discovered.

— Associated Press