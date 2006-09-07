New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NYU Graduate Students End Strike

A group of New York University graduate students ended a strike this week after a nearly six-month fight to get the university to once again recognize their union. The graduate students are organized under the Graduate Student Organizing Committee of Local 2110 of the United Autoworkers. In July 2004, the National Labor Relations Board overturned a decision from 2000 that said the students were part-time workers and could collectively bargain with the university. Once the NLRB took away the union’s legal protection and a round of failed negotiations with union leaders, the university announced it would no longer deal with the union, prompting a strike. The chairman of GSOC, Michael Palm, told NYU’s Washington Square News that union leaders will continue organizing and haven’t ruled out the possibility of going on strike again.

City Buses Involved In Two Separate Accidents

More than 20 people were injured when a city bus rear-ended a tractortrailer on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge yesterday in the middle of the morning commute. The bus had left the bridge’s toll plaza and was headed toward Brooklyn when it struck the other vehicle just before 8 a.m., officials said. According to a Fire Department spokesman, 23 individuals suffered various injuries, none of them life threatening. The X1 bus was traveling on a route toward Manhattan’s 57th Street, a spokeswoman for the Transit Authority said. In a separate incident yesterday, a 13-year-old boy was critically injured yesterday after an out-ofservice MTA bus struck him in Queens. Police said the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m., as the boy was crossing Rockaway Boulevard near 145th Street. A spokeswoman for the MTA said a 20-year veteran driver with a clean record was behind the wheel of the empty bus.

City Employee Charged With Attempted Rape

An off-duty sanitation worker was arrested for attempted rape and sexual abuse yesterday, police said. Police said Shaun Jones, 34, a sanitation employee assigned to Garage 8 in Inwood, was arrested at 10 a.m. yesterday in Crown Heights. Police sources said Mr. Jones had solicited a prostitute on Grand Avenue and was negotiating a price for her services when the negotiations turned sour. Police sources said he allegedly punched her and attempted to rape her. Police charged him with attempted rape, criminal sexual act, aggravated sexual abuse, and assault.

Decomposed Body Found in Harlem

Police discovered the decomposed body of a Manhattan man yesterday, authorities reported. The body of the 38-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was found around 11:15 a.m. inside his West 137th Street apartment in Harlem after neighbors reported a foul smell. Police did not indicate a likely cause of death, but sources said there is no reason to suspect foul play.

Woman Killed in Queens Hit-and-Run

A 67-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver yesterday in Queens, police said.The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m., when police said a red Ford truck hit the woman as she was crossing Northern Boulevard near 223rd Street in Bayside. The woman – Yon Chong of 43 Road – was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.According to police, two men sped away in the truck after hitting the woman, then abandoned their car near 217th Street before fleeing on foot.Yesterday evening, the canine unit was tracing their scent, police said. Police said their truck was traced back to a local construction company and had not been reported stolen.

