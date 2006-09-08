New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITYWIDE

Proposed Bill Would Use Medicare for 9/11 Ills

Medicare would pay to treat all people who became ill from the toxic air poisoned during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — whether rescue workers, schoolchildren, nearby employees, or community residents — under a bill proposed yesterday by Rep. Jerrold Nadler. In addition, Nadler’s legislation would set up a federal team to coordinate testing and research on health conditions. Meanwhile, Council Member Alan Gerson said in a speech last night at St. Paul’s Chapel in Lower Manhattan that more government money should be pumped into health initiatives to aid people sick from September 11 toxins. Mr. Gerson called Mayor Bloomberg’s efforts, which include millions for a Bellevue 9/11 clinic, a good start, but he said the federal government needs to contribute federal dollars as well.

— Special to the Sun

POLICE BLOTTER

Trio Robs Jewelry Store

A trio of thieves made off with more than $500,000 worth of merchandise from a Queens jewelry store yesterday, police said. Police said around 11:30 a.m., a female suspect entered Alicia’s Jewelry Store on 26th Avenue in Flushing and proceeded to browse through the store’s merchandise. Shortly thereafter, police allege, she unlocked the door for two armed men. Police believe both had guns, and one was carrying a crowbar. Police said the men proceeded to smash the display cases, and remove merchandise. The group made off with between $500,000 and $600,000 worth of jewelry, police estimated. No shots were fired. According to police, the suspects fled in a stolen Chevy Impala, which they abandoned in a parking lot on 23rd Street. Police said the car was reported missing August 30 in Jamaica.

— Special to the Sun

Truck Strikes, Injures Man

A 49-year-old man was critically injured yesterday after police said a Verizon truck hit him as he was about to cross the street in Brooklyn. The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. when the man was attempting to cross Stillwell Avenue near Avenue U, police said. According to police, the man stuck his head into the street to check for traffic when he was hit by the truck’s side mirror. He was taken to Lutheran Medical Center with severe head trauma. Police said the truck driver did not realize he had injured someone until witnesses flagged him down one block away from the accident. He returned to the scene, where police said a breathalyzer test indicated he had not been drinking alcohol. No summonses were issued.

— Special to the Sun

IN THE COURTS

Man Gets Life For iPod Murder

A man who was part of a gang that stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death during a fight over an iPod has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Aaron Farrell, 20, was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of attempted robbery in the July 2005 dispute. State Supreme Court judge Alan Marrus sentenced him to the maximum penalty Wednesday.The victim, Christopher Rose, was stabbed in the chest when he and friends resisted a group who accosted them on a Brooklyn street and demanded they give up the iPod one of them was carrying. A 17-year-old was sentenced in July to 22 years to life in prison in Rose’s death.

— Associated Press

STATEWIDE

Couple Suspected Of Scamming Widower Out Of $10,000

ISLIP TERRACE — A couple has been arrested on charges they scammed a man whose wife died of cancer out of $10,000 by claiming the money was for an operation. Lori Ruotolo, 38 and her husband Patrick Ruotolo, 29, of Islip Terrace, told the Pennsylvania man, whose name was not released, that Lori Ruotolo was diagnosed with cancer and the money was for an operation, Suffolk County police said Wednesday. The man became suspicious after giving the couple the money and called police. Police said Patrick Ruotolo had a warrant in California for check fraud. The couple were arraigned yesterday on grand larceny charges.

— Associated Press