New York Desk

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Search For Bay Ridge Robber

Police were searching part of the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn last night for a man after he robbed a parking garage attendant, police officials said. The man robbed the attendant at a garage on Fifth Avenue between 85th and 86th streets at about 12:50 p.m. When police responding to a 911 call about the robbery arrived at the garage, they spotted the man trying to flee. One of the officers fired a single shot at the man but missed him, and he got away, police said. The attendant, who wasn’t identified, was brought the hospital for minor injuries and trauma.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Eight Violations Issued In Crane Accident

The Department of Buildings issued eight violations on Friday to the contractors and building owners responsible for the crane that dropped a 4-ton piece of metal onto a taxi. Three people, a driver and two passengers, received minor injuries, but the taxi was totaled. Tishman Construction Corporation, a safety coordinator, a crane operator, and the crane company each received a violation for dismantling a crane without a properly qualified supervisor and for unsafe operation of a crane. The department has issued a stop-work order on 110 Third Ave. until inspectors have finished their investigation.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

CITYWIDE

Google Sets Up New Office in New York

It’s so big, you won’t even need Google Maps to find it. The Internet search engine company Google Inc. has a new home in New York: a 300,000-square foot, three-floor office that covers a Manhattan city block, from Eighth Avenue to Ninth Avenue and from 15th Street to 16th Street. The company had its first official day with all 500-plus employees in the space yesterday. While Google, which is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., has had employees in New York in advertising sales since 2000 and in engineering since 2003, it said the new office is a step up.

— Associated Press

Government Says Widow Was a Top Terror Official

An Iranian widow who became a naturalized American citizen 10 years ago was a top official for a heavily armed, Iraq-based terrorist organization dedicated to the violent overthrow of the Iranian government, the American government alleges in court documents. The documents, obtained from Brooklyn court files yesterday, say two confidential informants in Iraq identified Zeinab Taleb-Jedi, 51, as a leader of the Mujahedeen Khalq. One of the informants told the FBI that Ms. Taleb-Jedi was on a council “responsible for making leadership decisions for the organization, including approving specific acts of terrorism” against Iran, the papers said. Ms. Taleb-Jedi was arrested in March. A judge agreed to release her on $500,000 bond. The court papers said she has been living at a women’s shelter in Manhattan.

— Associated Press

N.Y.-Presbyterian Receives $25M Gift

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital announced yesterday that it has received $25 million from the Leona and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand its programs for treating digestive diseases.The money will be used to set up a new center for colon and rectal surgery and a high-tech surgical suite to be housed in a new facility for advanced therapeutic services.

— Associated Press

Greenberg Wins Right To See Attorney Memos

A former American International Group Inc. chief executive officer, Maurice Greenberg, won the right to see attorney memos that were turned over to Attorney General Eliot Spitzer before the state accused him of fraud. A state Supreme Court justice, Charles Ramos, in a ruling made public yesterday, said Mr. Greenberg is entitled to some memos drafted by lawyers working for AIG that were later used in a report that Mr. Spitzer used as part of his settlement with AIG.

— Bloomberg News

STATEWIDE

Woman Advertises Puppies as ‘Terrorists’

CORTLANDT — Describing abandoned puppies as “terrorists” in a classified ad doesn’t seem like a good way to get them adopted. Unless you’re in the animal-rescue world of Paula Young. Ms. Young, director of Mount Vernon’s animal shelter, learned last month that four rat terrier pups were about to be euthanized in New York City. So she swooped in, picked them up, and brought them to her 5-acre spread in Westchester County. Then she called the Journal News and ordered a two-week, three-line ad that says,”Twin Rat Terrorists; 11 months, adorable, full of fun.” “They can be little terrors,” Ms. Young said of the white-butterscotch-and-black short-haired terriers.

— Associated Press

Judge To Be Censured For ‘Deplorable’ Behavior

ALBANY — A state panel yesterday recommended censuring a city court judge for reportedly leaving the bench in 2004 to confront a defendant and saying, “You want a piece of me?” The state Commission on Judicial Conduct said in its ruling that the behavior of the Albany City Court justice, William Carter, was “deplorable.” But the panel of lawyers said he shouldn’t be removed from office.

— Associated Press

Designated Driver Killed In Road Accident

HOLTSVILLE — A designated driver lost control of his car on a wet expressway and crashed into a utility pole, police said. He was killed, and two of his friends were injured. Anthony Fronzoni III, a 24-year-old college ice hockey player, was the driver for a night out with his childhood friends, also in their 20s, his father said. The friends were a few minutes from home Sunday morning when their 2006 Honda Civic probably hit a rain puddle on the Long Island Expressway and went airborne, police said.

— Associated Press