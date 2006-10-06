New York Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITYWIDE

Bloomberg To Head Up 9/11 Memorial Foundation

Mayor Bloomberg was installed yesterday as the head of the foundation formed to raise money to build a September 11 memorial, but his appointment angered some victims’ families who disagree with the mayor on how the memorial should be designed. Outside a board meeting of the World Trade Center Memorial Foundation, the families waved anti-Bloomberg placards and accused the mayor of insensitivity.”He doesn’t seem to respect the living, he doesn’t seem to respect the dead. He seems to respect the dollar,” said Diane Horning, a mother whose 26-year-old son Matt died in the North Tower. Following yesterday’s announcement, American Express announced a $10 million donation to the project. Earlier in Boston, Mr. Bloomberg addressed the criticism. “There will always be some people who aren’t happy, but in the end I think the time for discussion is over. It is now the time to raise the money.”

— Special to the Sun

Education Head Criticizes City’s Special Education Efforts

The state education commissioner called New York City one of the worst performing school districts in the state when it comes to special education yesterday, even as he praised the city’s efforts to improve. Commissioner Richard Mills listed the city among 17 schools districts around the state in need of intervention to improve the achievement of special education students at the announcement of a new statewide initiative to help low-performing districts. New York City has a drop out rate of 29% and a graduation rate of 18% for special education students based on a state report from 2005.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Transit Union Will Pay Fine

A Brooklyn court affirmed this week the ruling that fined the Transit Workers Union $2.5 million for staging the illegal transit strike back in December.Arguing that they were entitled to a jury trial, the union had appealed an April 17 ruling by the State Supreme Court.But a Mid-Level Appellate Court found that because the fines were civil in nature, the union was not entitled to a jury trial, and that the union had no defense for staging its illegal strike. The union began making payments toward the $2.5 million they owe the city back in June.

— Special to the Sun

NYU Purchases Power

New York University will purchase wind power as part of a sustainability initiative to be called the NYU Green Action Plan, administrators announced yesterday. The school will purchase some 118 million kilowatt-hours of energy, the largest purchase by any American college, as well as the biggest purchase of any institution in New York City, officials said. A newly-appointed task force will also move forward with new sustainability initiatives, including establishing a new environmental studies major and expanding the school’s recycling program.

— Special to the Sun

IN THE COURTS

Terror Finance Suit Will Not Be Dismissed

For the second time in a week, a U.S. judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit accusing a European bank of knowingly providing financial services to charities allegedly controlled by a terrorist organization.Yesterday’s ruling by U.S.District Judge Charles P. Sifton in Brooklyn denied a defense motion by a French bank, Credit Lyonnais, to dismiss the suit brought by families of Americans who were victims of terrorist bombings and shootings in Israel between 2001 and 2003. The attacks included suicide bombings linked to Hamas.

— Associated Press

POLICE BLOTTER

Driver Charged After Leaving Girl on Bus

A school bus operator was arrested yesterday after police said she left a 4-year-old girl on a bus unattended in Queens. The operator, Maricelaf Fernandez, 61, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.Police said Ms. Fernandez let children off the bus on 63rd Road in Elmhurst around 10 a.m., then left the bus without inspecting it. The girl was taken to St. John’s Hospital for evaluation, police said.

— Special to the Sun